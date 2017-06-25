Twins complete three-game sweep of Indians

CLEVELAND -- After getting swept last weekend at home by the Cleveland Indians, the Minnesota Twins came to Cleveland on a mission -- and it was mission accomplished.

Eddie Rosario had three hits, including a home run, and Ervin Santana pitched six scoreless innings as the Twins completed a three-game sweep of the Indians with a 4-0 victory on Sunday at Progressive Field.

The Twins shut out the Indians in two of the three games and outscored them 13-2.

It's the Twins' first three-game sweep in Cleveland in 26 years.

"We talked about how we got embarrassed at home (last weekend)," Twins second baseman Brian Dozier said. "So we wanted to stick it to them here. We didn't just want to win the series, we wanted to sweep. We wanted to stomp on their throats."

Twins pitchers held Cleveland scoreless in 25 of the 27 innings of the series.

"Our guys should enjoy this. They played their butts off," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "That was a really fun series. I was confident coming in that we would play well. This is not a comfortable place to play, but to come in here and win three games, you've got to feel good about that."

Cleveland won seven of eight games on a road trip that began with that four-game sweep in Minnesota. That allowed the Indians to move past the Twins and into first place in the American League Central by 2 1/2 games. But the Twins' sweep in Cleveland allowed them to take first place back from the Indians.

"We're a pretty streaky team," Cleveland manager Terry Francona said. "Three days ago, we were hot."

Santana (10-4) gave up nine hits with seven strikeouts and no walks.

"It feels good to be back in first place. We need to keep playing baseball like we can," Santana said.

Cleveland starter Josh Tomlin (4-9) pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a season-high three walks.

"It's disappointing," Tomlin said. "We had a chance to spread (the Indians' division lead) out a little, but that didn't happen at all. They wanted it more than we did and came away with three wins."

The Twins, who never trailed in the three games, took the lead in the second inning. Eduardo Escobar led off with a single to center and moved to second on a bunt single by Rosario.

Tomlin retired Jorge Polanco on an infield popup for the first out. But Jason Castro doubled to left field, scoring Escobar and Rosario to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead.

The Twins extended their lead to 3-0 in the fourth when Rosario led off the inning by hitting a line drive into the seats in right field for his 10th home run.

The Indians had plenty of chances to score against Santana, but as was the case all weekend, Cleveland was unable to get a big hit. In the three-game series, the Indians were 1-for-23 with runners in scoring position.

In the second inning, Cleveland had runners at second and third and two outs and failed to score. In the third inning, they had a runner at second and two outs and failed to score.

"The key is you can't try to do too much," Santana said. "Just keep making your pitches in good locations. Throw strikes. If they get a hit, good for them."

In the fourth inning, the Indians had runners at second and third and one out but failed to score. In the fifth, they had a runner at third and one out and failed to score, and in the sixth they had runners at second and third and one out, and again came up empty.

"We were undisciplined," Francona said. "We got hits, but we were never able to string anything together."

Meanwhile, the Twins kept adding on. In the sixth, Rosario led off with a single and scored on a double by Castro to make it 4-0.

NOTES: Indians OF Austin Jackson was removed from the game in the fifth inning with left quad tightness. ... Indians OF Brandon Guyer (left wrist sprain) is expected to be activated from the disabled list on Monday. ... Cleveland OF Michael Brantley, who has been on the DL since June 16 with a right ankle sprain, could be activated Tuesday. ... The Indians have signed UTL Michael Martinez and assigned him to Triple-A Columbus. Martinez was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on June 19. ... Twins 3B Miguel Sano, who missed the first two games of the series with a sinus infection, was back in the lineup, as was OF Max Kepler, who missed Saturday's game with a sprained right ankle. ... The Twins, who have the second highest road winning percentage in the majors (23-9, .791), are six wins from matching their road win total for 2016 (29-52).