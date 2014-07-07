Preview: Twins at Mariners

Hisashi Iwakuma attempts to continue his mastery of Minnesota on Monday when the Seattle Mariners open a four-game series against the visiting Twins. Iwakuma has won all four of his career starts against Minnesota and hasn’t allowed an earned run in 26 2/3 innings while giving up just 16 hits. The Twins are struggling with 10 losses in 13 contests as they begin a seven-game road trip while Seattle is opening a seven-game homestand.

The Mariners were blanked 1-0 by the Chicago White Sox on Sunday for only their second defeat in the last seven games. Seattle has a three-game set against American League West-leading Oakland following this series and Minnesota will catch a break due to the Mariners electing to push back Felix Hernandez’s scheduled start to Friday’s opener against the Athletics. Journeyman Chris Colabello hit two homers in a weekend series with the New York Yankees after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo as he tries to recapture his early-season hitting form that saw him drive in 27 runs in April.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kevin Correia (4-10, 4.95 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Hisashi Iwakuma (6-4, 3.33)

Correia has lost consecutive starts and five of his last seven decisions. He has given up two or fewer earned runs in four of his last five outings and hasn’t allowed more than six hits in any of those starts. Correia is 0-2 with a 6.65 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Seattle.

Iwakuma bounced back from consecutive subpar outings to beat Houston when he allowed one run and seven hits in six innings last Tuesday. He gave up 10 runs and 17 hits in nine innings in the bumpy outings but was sharp against the Astros, fanning seven and walking none. Iwakuma has struck out 24 batters in his four starts against Minnesota to go with a 0.90 WHIP.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mariners 3B Kyle Seager is hitless in nine at-bats over his last two games after producing eight multi-hit outings in a 12-game span.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe went 3-for-4 with a homer in Sunday’s loss to the Yankees for his first multi-hit performance since June 8.

3. Seattle DH Corey Hart is 2-for-10 with four strikeouts in three games since returning from a hamstring injury.

PREDICTION: Mariners 4, Twins 1