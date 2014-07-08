Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners have found a rhythm at home and have won eight of their past 10 games at Safeco Park entering Tuesday’s contest against the visiting Minnesota Twins. Seattle blanked the Twins 2-0 in Monday’s opener of a four-game set and has won 13 of its last 19 home games against Minnesota. The Twins have collapsed of late with 11 losses in 14 games, dropping to a season-worst 10 games below .500.

Minnesota had just four hits in the opener to get shut out for the second time in six games – both times with Kevin Correia on the mound. Seattle’s Mike Zunino and Michael Saunders hit solo homers off Correia as the Mariners won for the sixth time in eight games. Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager is hitless in 13 at-bats over the last three games but was added to the American League All-Star roster Monday.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (8-5, 3.95 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Chris Young (8-4, 3.11)

Hughes has lost consecutive starts, giving up 12 runs and 19 hits in 14 innings during the stretch. Even his last victory came in a shaky performance in which he allowed five runs and eight hits in five innings against the Chicago White Sox on June 22. Hughes is 5-3 with a 3.67 ERA in 11 career appearances (eight starts) against Seattle.

Young has been exceptional while going 3-0 with a 1.44 ERA over his last four starts. He has allowed four or fewer hits in each of the outings, including two hits (both solo homers) in seven innings while beating Houston last Wednesday. Young is 0-1 with a 3.51 ERA in five career starts against Minnesota, the loss coming May 16 when he gave up five runs and 10 hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Mariners are 28-4 when reaching double digits in hits.

2. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham is 1-for-23 – the hit is a homer – over his last seven games.

3. Seattle LF Dustin Ackley is 5-for-10 with two RBIs against Hughes.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Twins 2