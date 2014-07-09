Preview: Twins at Mariners

After a hitting tear helped cement his first trip to the All-Star Game, Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager has struggled and aims to improve on his recent efforts when the Mariners host the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday. Seager went through 18 consecutive hitless at-bats before producing a sixth-inning single in Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to the Twins. The downturn came after a stretch in which Seager had eight multi-hit outings in an 11-game span.

Sam Fuld went 3-for-3 with a homer and two steals Tuesday as Minnesota won for just the fourth time in 15 games. Monday’s opener of the four-game set was decided by the same score but it was Seattle on the winning side of the ledger. Twins second baseman Brian Dozier has a team-best 16 homers and was named as one of four American League representatives to compete in Monday’s Home Run Derby.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (7-7, 4.17 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (7-7, 4.19)

Gibson has recorded just six outs in two of his last three outings after pitching seven shutout innings in three consecutive starts. He gave up six runs (five earned) and six hits in two innings against the New York Yankees in his last turn, two starts after giving up seven runs and four hits in two innings against the Los Angeles Angels. Gibson defeated Seattle on May 16 when he allowed one runs and six hits in seven innings and is 1-1 with a 4.50 ERA in two career starts against the Mariners.

Elias has experienced back-to-back poor outings after winning four of his previous five decisions. He gave up five runs in both losses – a six-inning stint against Cleveland on June 28 and a five-inning outing against the Chicago White Sox last Friday. Elias lost to the Twins on May 17 when he allowed four runs and six hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham had a single in four at-bats on Tuesday to improve to 2-for-27 over his last eight games.

2. Seattle RF Michael Saunders is 10-for-30 with two homers over the last eight games.

3. Dozier is 7-for-54 with 18 strikeouts over his last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Twins 4