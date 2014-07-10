Preview: Twins at Mariners

Tom Wilhelmsen finds himself in a starting role for the first time in his four major-league seasons when the Seattle Mariners host the Minnesota Twins in the finale of a four-game set. Seattle chose to hold Felix Hernandez back for Friday’s series opener against the Oakland Athletics and the Mariners decided to go with Wilhelmsen, who pitched three innings of relief twice in June. Minnesota recorded an 8-1 victory on Wednesday to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

Twins center field Sam Fuld is 4-for-5 with two walks, two steals and a homer in the consecutive victories over Seattle and is 13-for-29 in July. Minnesota designated hitter Kendrys Morales, who opted not to re-sign with the Mariners after last season, had three RBIs Wednesday and is 4-for-10 in the series. Seattle has scored seven total runs while losing four of its last six contests.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Yohan Pino (0-2, 4.98 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Tom Wilhelmsen (1-1, 2.49)

Pino is coming off the best of his four major-league starts but was left with a no-decision. He allowed one run and three hits in six strong innings against the New York Yankees after giving up nine runs in 8 2/3 innings over his previous two turns. Pino lasted just three innings in his lone road start, allowing five runs and seven hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels on June 25.

Wilhelmsen has made 190 major-league relief appearances but manager Lloyd McClendon has been thinking of giving him a spot start for a while. “He’s a power arm,” McClendon told reporters. “He’s got three to four quality pitches and he’s thrived in that long role.” Wilhelmsen is 1-2 with a 4.66 ERA in 13 career appearances against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins SS Danny Santana (knee), who was injured June 25 and placed on the disabled list, will not return until after the All-Star break.

2. Seattle 2B Robinson Cano had three hits Wednesday and is 15-for-40 over the last 10 games.

3. Minnesota LF Josh Willingham is 2-for-29 over the last nine games.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Twins 3