#Intel
April 25, 2015 / 4:42 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Twins at Mariners

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Felix Hernandez looks to remain undefeated when the Seattle Mariners open a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Hernandez has allowed just one run and two hits in each of his two home outings this season while getting off to a strong start.

Minnesota first baseman Joe Mauer typically fares well against Hernandez – .378 with two homers in 45 career at-bats – and reached base four times on two hits and two walks in Wednesday’s 3-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals. The road win was only the second in nine games for the Twins, who halted a four-game road skid. Seattle has split the first six contests of a nine-game homestand and posted a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros on Wednesday. Mariners shortstop Brad Miller has been hot by going 9-for-18 with four RBIs over the past six games.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (0-3, 5.30 ERA) vs. Mariners RH Felix Hernandez (2-0, 2.37)

Hughes has struggled early in the season to continue a history of slow starts – he is 6-15 with a 6.05 ERA in 31 career April starts. “It’s a slow progression and it’s not like the light bulb just goes on and you’re in midseason form,” Hughes told reporters. “You gain a little bit of arm strength and command as you go along.” Hughes allowed four runs and eight hits in 6 2/3 innings while losing to Cleveland in his last outing.

Hernandez tossed a dominating seven innings and struck out a season-best 12 while beating Texas in his last outing. It was a stellar performance when you consider he suffered a quadriceps injury in his previous start and there was a question whether he’d make his turn. Hernandez is 7-5 with a 2.08 ERA in 16 career appearances against Minnesota.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle signed former All-Star OF Carlos Quentin to a minor-league contract.

2. Minnesota RF Torii Hunter is batting .320 in 75 career at-bats against Hernandez.

3. Mariners slugger Nelson Cruz is 3-for-18 with a homer against Hughes.

PREDICTION: Mariners 5, Twins 0

