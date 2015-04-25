Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Seattle Mariners are looking to solidify a winning homestand while handing the Minnesota Twins yet another loss on the road when the clubs meet at Safeco Field on Saturday. Nelson Cruz belted his major league-best ninth homer in the second inning to provide all the offense needed for Felix Hernandez, who went the distance and struck out nine in the Mariners’ 2-0 triumph on Friday.

Logan Morrison also went deep for the first time this season as Seattle improved to 4-3 on its nine-game homestand. Brad Miller continued his torrid stretch with a hit in three at-bats, improving to 10-for-21 with four RBIs in his last seven contests. Trevor Plouffe recorded a pair of singles on Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games (10-for-23) for Minnesota, which suffered its fourth loss in six contests overall and eighth in 10 road outings this season. The Twins need to emerge victorious in their next two games to win a road series for the first time since claiming two of three in Houston from Aug. 11-13.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (1-1, 4.76 ERA) vs. Mariners LH James Paxton (0-1, 8.40)

May rebounded from a sluggish season-opening start with a strong outing on Sunday, allowing one run on four hits in six innings to pick up the win in a 7-2 triumph over Cleveland. The 25-year-old Washington native struck out four in both contests and is doing his best to distinguish himself in place of the injured Ricky Nolasco. May, who has yet to face Seattle in his brief career, is looking to rebound from a tough go last season during which he posted a 3-6 record with a gaudy 7.88 ERA and 1.77 WHIP.

After his strong season-opening performance resulted in a loss, Paxton struggled in his next two outings - including a seven-run, 10-hit performance in 2 2/3 innings against Texas on Sunday. The 26-year-old British Columbia native has seen his velocity take a dip this season and has yielded a homer in all three outings. Paxton has yet to face Minnesota in his career.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle CF Austin Jackson has hits in three straight and eight of his last nine contests.

2. Nolasco, who has missed 12 games with right elbow inflammation, will make his rehab start at Single-A Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

3. The Mariners placed RHP Hisashi Iwakuma on the 15-day disabled list with a right lat strain prior to Friday’s game. Seattle recalled LHP Lucas Luetge from Triple-A Tacoma.

PREDICTION: Mariners 3, Twins 2