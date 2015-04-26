Preview: Twins at Mariners

Although their play away from home has left plenty to be desired, the Minnesota Twins can attempt to win their first road series of the season with a victory against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Minnesota rebounded after getting handcuffed by Felix Hernandez in Friday’s opener as Eduardo Nunez collected two hits and as many RBIs to claim an 8-5 triumph the following night.

The Twins earned their third road victory in 11 outings this season and look to win a series away from home for the first time since claiming two of three in Houston from Aug. 11-13. The Mariners’ bid to win their fifth contest in seven outings was thwarted as they attempt to rebound from starting the season 3-7. Nelson Cruz belted his majors-best ninth homer in the series opener and added a two-run double Saturday, but has struck out all three times in his career against Sunday starter Kyle Gibson. Robinson Cano has enjoyed better luck versus the right-hander, going 4-for-12 in his career as he attempts to extend his 11-game hitting streak.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (1-2, 5.87 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Roenis Elias (2014: 10-12, 3.85)

Gibson authored his second subpar performance this season in his last outing Monday, allowing four runs on as many hits while walking four in five innings of a 7-1 loss to Kansas City. The 27-year-old hopes to rebound versus Seattle, against which he picked up the win after scattering seven hits over six scoreless innings in his last meeting. Gibson owns a 2-1 career mark versus the Mariners while yielding just two homers in 18 innings.

With Hisashi Iwakuma (back strain) placed on the disabled list, Elias was scratched from his start Saturday with Triple-A Tacoma and is expected to receive the nod on Sunday for the Mariners. The 26-year-old Cuban was in attendance at Safeco Field on Saturday as opposed to accompanying the Rainiers to Sacramento. Elias made 29 starts last season - including two versus Minnesota, against which he went 0-2 while permitting 11 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits in 10 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Seattle CF Austin Jackson, who belted a two-run homer Saturday, has hits in four straight and nine of his last 10 contests.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier has five hits in his last four games and has scored six runs in his last six.

3. Twins DH Kennys Vargas is 0-for-9 in the series and 2-for-28 in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Twins 4, Mariners 3