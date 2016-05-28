Preview: Twins at Mariners

The Minnesota Twins appear to be finding their offensive stroke and look to continue using it when they visit the Seattle Mariners on Saturday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Minnesota had scored four runs or fewer in seven of their previous eight contests before producing seven in each of their last two games — both victories.

Joe Mauer remains hot at the plate as he is 8-for-17 with two homers and four RBIs over his last four contests after posting his third multi-hit performance in that span Friday. Seattle managed only five hits Friday after outscoring Oakland 19-8 over the final two contests of their three-game series. Franklin Gutierrez delivered one of those hits — a solo home run that extended his hitting streak to four games. He has gone 5-for-13 on the run, raising his batting average from .176 to .219.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Seattle)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-7, 5.55 ERA) vs. Mariners LH Wade Miley (5-2, 4.50)

After a stretch during which he yielded four or more runs in three straight starts, Hughes has given up a total of four in his last two outings but remains winless since April 18. The 29-year-old Californian is 0-3 with a 5.06 ERA in four turns on the road but allowed just one run and three hits over 6 1/3 innings at Detroit on May 17. Hughes has had some success against Seattle in his career, going 7-4 with one complete game and a 3.50 ERA in 14 games (11 starts).

Miley recorded his fifth consecutive victory Sunday despite surrendering four runs and eight hits over six innings at Cincinnati. The 29-year-old native of Louisiana has given up four runs three times during the winning streak while keeping the opposition off the scoreboard in the other two, including his first career shutout on April 30 against Kansas City. Miley, who never has faced Minnesota, has worked at least six frames in eight of his nine starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe is slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday after leaving the series opener in the fourth inning with a sprained MCL in his right knee.

2. Seattle CF Leonys Martin was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring while OF Stefen Romero was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

3. Mariners SS Ketel Marte (thumb) hit off a tee Friday and expects to begin a rehab assignment with Tacoma next week.

PREDICTION: Mariners 6, Twins 3