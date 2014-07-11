(Updated: ADDS “third” in graph 5)

Twins 4, Mariners 2: Yohan Pino earned his first major-league victory and Kendrys Morales delivered a two-run double against his former team as visiting Minnesota wrapped up the four-game series with its third straight win.

Pino (1-2), making his fifth career start, yielded one run, seven hits and struck out four in five innings. Kurt Suzuki (RBI) and Chris Parmelee each had two hits and scored a run while three relievers bridged the gap to Glen Perkins, who retired Robinson Cano with a runner aboard in the ninth to earn his 22nd save in 25 chances.

Kyle Seager homered and drove in both runs while Cano and James Jones had three hits apiece for Seattle, which lost for the fifth time in seven games after recording 12 hits. Tom Wilhelmsen (1-2) made his first major-league start after 190 relief appearances and yielded two runs (one earned), one hit and three walks in 2 2/3 innings.

Seager led off the Seattle second by belting a 2-0 fastball out to right for his 14th home run of the season. The Twins’ Sam Fuld walked and Brian Dozier singled with one out in the third, and Fuld scored when catcher Mike Zunino’s throw sailed into left field on a double steal while Dozier came home on Suzuki’s sacrifice fly to center.

Minnesota moved in front 4-1 in the fifth as Morales greeted reliever Joe Beimel with a two-base hit over the head of center fielder Jones to score Suzuki and Parmelee, who both singled with two out. Seattle loaded the bases in the third, fifth and seventh innings, but scored only once on Seager’s sacrifice fly in the seventh.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cano is 18-for-45 in his last 11 games, but has only one RBI in his last eight contests. ... Fuld went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and is 14-for-31 in July. ... Seattle ace Felix Hernandez takes the ball Friday when the Mariners begin a three-game series with visiting Oakland, while Minnesota completes its seven-game road trip leading into the All-Star break with a three-game set in Colorado.