Twins 6, Mariners 5

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Twins used three home runs and an incredible game-ending double play in the ninth inning to hold off the Seattle Mariners 6-5 on Saturday night.

Seattle had runners at the corners and one out in the ninth when Minnesota backup catcher Juan Centeno started an unexpected two-out caught stealing on the bases.

Centeno threw to second baseman Brian Dozier, who ran down base-runner Kyle Seager between first and second base and then turned and threw to third, catching pinch-runner Shawn O‘Malley with a throw to Eduardo Nunez at the bag.

Nunez then threw back to shortstop Eduardo Escobar at second, resulting in the game-ending tag of Seager.

The Mariners challenged the tag at second base, but it was upheld after just over a minute replay review to give Minnesota (14-34) a delayed victory.

Nunez, Miguel Sano and Joe Mauer all homered as Minnesota (14-34) won its third straight game for the first time since winning four in a row between April 15 and April 18.

Sano’s RBI single in the top of the seventh held up as the winning RBI as relievers Trevor May, Fernando Abad and Kevin Jepsen worked three scoreless innings to make the 6-5 lead hold up.

Ryan Pressly (2-3) picked up the win and Jepsen got his fifth save as the Twins used seven pitchers on a night when starter Phil Hughes couldn’t make it out of the fifth.

Nunez had four hits, two runs and an RBI for the Twins. Sano and Mauer each homered for the second time in the series.

Related Coverage Preview: Twins at Mariners

Norichika Aoki and Luis Sardinas, who had combined to hit just one home run this season going into the game, both homered for the Mariners (28-20). Sardinas tied the score at 5 with a solo homer in the bottom of the sixth.

Twins center fielder Danny Santana made a big throw to prevent the go-ahead run from scoring in the bottom of the sixth. With the score tied 5-5, Seattle’s Seth Smith tried to score on a flyout to center, only to be thrown out at home by Santana to end the inning.

Minnesota then took a 6-5 lead on Sano’s RBI single in the top of the seventh.

Jepsen pitched his way out of a ninth-inning jam after issuing a leadoff walk to Nelson Cruz followed by a Seager single to put runners on the corners with no one out.

Dae-Ho Lee flew out to shallow right, leaving O‘Malley at third base as Seattle’s Franklin Gutierrez came to the plate with one out and runners on first and third.

With a 1-2 count, Centeno tried to catch Seager stealing second base and caught him in a rundown. O‘Malley leaned too far off third base, getting thrown out by Dozier before Nunez turned and threw for the game-ending, 2-4-5-6 double play.

The Twins used home runs from Miguel Sano, Eduardo Nunez and Joe Mauer to take a 5-4 lead after five innings. Mauer’s two-run shot in the fifth came two batters after Nunez had pulled Minnesota within a run with a solo homer.

Sano homered for the third consecutive game, hitting a two-run shot in the first inning to give Minnesota a 2-0 lead. Seven of Sano’s 10 home runs this season have come in the past 16 games.

Seattle got a run back when Norichika Aoki led off the bottom of the first with his first homer of the season, which pulled the Mariners to within 2-1. Aoki’s last home run came on Aug. 26, 2015.

The Mariners tied the score 2-2 when Seager scored on a bases-loaded, double-play groundout in the second.

Both teams loaded the bases in the third but came up empty. Minnesota had the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the inning, then designated hitter Byung Ho Park took a controversial called third strike on a 3-2 count, ending the threat.

Seattle loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning but failed to score after three consecutive infield popouts, the final two of which were caught in foul territory.

The Mariners took their first lead of the game in the fourth when back-to-back singles from Franklin Gutierrez and Steve Clevenger and an error on Minnesota center fielder Danny Santana, led to a 3-2 lead.

Gutierrez led off the inning with a single, moved to second on a passed ball, then scored when Santana mishandled Clevenger’s single up the middle. Aoki followed that with an RBI single as the Mariners took a 4-2 lead in the fourth.

Nunez led off the fifth with a solo homer, pulling the Twins to within 4-3, then Mauer followed a Dozier walk with his fifth home run of the season for a 5-4 Minnesota lead.

Seattle starter Wade Miley allowed three home runs in his four innings. He was charged with five runs and six hits with six strikeouts and four walks. Miley’s three-start winning streak ended with the outing.

Hughes pitched 4 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and nine hits before giving way to the Twins’ bullpen with two runners in scoring position in the fifth. Left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers ended that threat with a strikeout.

Minnesota catcher Kurt Suzuki came out of the game with concussion-like symptoms in the third inning. Juan Centeno replaced Suzuki, who passed the concussion protocol tests and is considered day to day.

NOTES: Twins 3B Trevor Plouffe (right knee) is likely to sit out the rest of the Seattle series but probably won’t go on the disabled list, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. He came out of Friday’s game with knee soreness and was not in the lineup Saturday. An MRI exam revealed a bone bruise but no extensive damage to his sore MCL. ... Seattle C Chris Iannetta was not in the lineup, marking his first non-start since May 14. The Mariners have had two off days since then. C Steve Clevenger made his 12th start of the season in Iannetta’s place. ... Mariners SS Ketel Marte, who went on the 15-day DL with a sprained thumb last week, hit off a tee and looks on track to be back with the team by June 6. He is likely to join Triple-A Tacoma for a rehab stint as early as next week.