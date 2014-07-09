Hughes, Twins shut out Mariners

SEATTLE -- Phil Hughes didn’t allow himself to foster All-Star dreams this season, even when he was putting together a stretch of performances that might have put him into consideration for next week’s game.

Even if he had, a stretch of three subpar performances took the Minnesota Twins right-hander off the short list of All-Star contenders.

Hughes bounced back in a big way Tuesday night, turning in one of his finest starts of the season in a 2-0 win over the Seattle Mariners.

Hughes (9-5) scattered eight hits over 7 1/3 innings, striking out eight without walking a batter. It marked the fourth time this season that Hughes pitched seven or more innings without allowing a run.

“We ran into a buzz saw tonight,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was pretty good.”

Hughes said his quality of pitches didn’t seem that much greater than it had in recent starts, but Minnesota turned double plays in the seventh and eighth innings to help his cause.

“I felt (the same as) the last couple of times out, but those were with a couple of weird plays,” Hughes said. “Tonight I got good bounces.”

The best one came after Hughes had returned to the dugout to watch Seattle second baseman Robinson Cano, a former New York Yankees teammate, ground into an inning-ending double play with two runners on in the eighth.

“I had visions in my head of Robbie Cano hitting a three-run home run there,” Hughes said. “I’ve seen it too many times before. Fortunately, (reliever Casey Fien) got the result I wanted.”

Minnesota closer Glen Perkins pitched a perfect ninth to earn his 21st save of the season.

Seattle went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position, extending its streak to 20 consecutive at-bats without a hit with men on second, third or both.

Twins center fielder Sam Fuld went 3-for-3, including a solo homer in the fifth inning that produced the first run. Second baseman Brian Dozier tacked on a run with an eighth-inning sacrifice fly to put Minnesota ahead 2-0.

It marked the fourth consecutive shutout at Safeco Field, dating back to the Mariners’ last homestand. Seattle (49-41) lost two of those games.

The Twins (40-49) fell 2-0 to Seattle on Monday night. During the final two games of the Mariners’ last homestand, Seattle lost 5-0 to Cleveland and beat the Indians 3-0.

The Mariners have been involved in 16 shutouts this season, 10 of them coming at home.

Seattle starter Chris Young (8-5) allowed two runs on six hits and a walk over seven innings. He has given up just six runs in 32 innings over his past five starts, and four of the runs came on solo homers.

“He was outstanding,” McClendon said. “It’s unfortunate we couldn’t get anything across tonight. It happens.”

Fuld ended the Twins’ streak of 13 consecutive scoreless innings with a two-out, solo homer in the fifth inning. Fuld’s home run, his second of the season and first since being claimed off waivers by the Twins, went over the fence near the spot where he nearly stole a homer from Seattle’s Michael Saunders the previous night. Saunders, the Mariners’ lanky right fielder, barely missed catching Fuld’s ball over the wall Tuesday.

”I found it ironic that Saunders almost caught mine,“ Fuld said. ”I wasn’t sure if it went over or if it was in his glove as I was running around the bases.

“I don’t hit enough to know whether it was going to be an F9 or a homer.”

The last time Minnesota scored a run prior to the Fuld homer was in the ninth inning Sunday in a 9-7 loss to the New York Yankees.

NOTES: Minnesota placed RHP Ricky Nolasco (strained right elbow) on the 15-day disabled list. Nolasco battled elbow soreness since spring training, and his 5-7 record and 5.90 ERA served as evidence that something was not right. UT Chris Herrmann was recalled to take Nolasco’s spot on the roster. ... The Twins have yet to name a Friday starter to replace Nolasco. The top candidates include RHPs Samuel Deduno and Anthony Swarzak, both relievers who could make a spot start, or LHP Kris Johnson, who would have to be called up from Triple-A Rochester. ... The Mariners recalled C Jesus Sucre before the game. He took the roster spot that came open when C John Buck was designated for assignment late Monday night. ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier was named to the AL team for the All-Star Home Run Derby. Dozier, the Twins’ leadoff hitter, has a team-high 16 home runs. ... Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon has yet to name a Thursday starter. He said the announcement likely would come Wednesday.