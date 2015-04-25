Mariners’ Hernandez blanks Twins

SEATTLE -- Felix Hernandez can usually tell during his pregame bullpen session whether he’s on his game. That wasn’t the case Friday night.

“My bullpen was terrible,” he said.

Things took a significant turn for the better after that.

Hernandez’s first complete game since August 2012 helped the Seattle Mariners continue their journey back toward relevance with a 2-0 win over the Minnesota Twins.

The right-hander pitched a six-hit shutout to give the Mariners (7-9) their second consecutive win and their fourth in six games. Hernandez (3-0) struck out nine and threw 102 pitches in his first complete game since beating the Twins 1-0 on Aug. 27, 2012.

“It’s been a while,” Hernandez said, “so it feels pretty good.”

Solo home runs by Nelson Cruz and Logan Morrison provided all the offense that Hernandez needed.

Hernandez didn’t allow a base runner until the fifth inning and the Twins didn’t mount any kind of a threat until the top of the sixth. He even got out of that unscathed, having allowed back-to-back infield hits to open the inning before retiring the final three batters to protect the 2-0 lead.

Minnesota third baseman Trevor Plouffe had two hits, including a fifth-inning single that stopped Hernandez’s streak of 14 consecutive outs to open the game.

“You don’t get a lot of shots against (Hernandez) and we didn’t take advantage of the ones we had,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. “We talked about how he has a lot of weapons with two strikes (in the count) and tried to get some good swings early in the count, but he was tough.”

Twins starter Phil Hughes (0-4) suffered another tough-luck loss. He pitched an eight-inning complete game, allowing two earned runs and five hits while striking out nine. Minnesota (6-10) has scored just four runs in his four starts this season.

“Just two pitches I’d like to have back,” Hughes said, referring to the home runs. “That’s kind of the story of my season right now. I’ve given up seven home runs; that’s a lot. Going against Felix, you’ve got to be at the top of your game.”

Cruz led off the second inning with a mammoth shot to left field, his ninth homer of the season, and Morrison added a leadoff home run in the fifth. It was Morrison’s first homer of the season.

“I was like, finally,” Morrison said.

Hernandez struck out the side on 13 pitches to open the game, then went on to retire 14 batters in a row. Along the way, Cruz made a sliding catch in right field and Morrison had a leaping catch-and-tag at first. The Twins failed to get a base runner until Plouffe’s two-out single in the fifth.

“He’s awesome,” Morrison said of Hernandez. “When he got into the fifth inning, I was like, here we go: perfect game. It didn’t happen, but another great (game) did.”

Hernandez’s season ERA dropped to 1.61 after the performance. He has now allowed one run or fewer in three of his four starts this season.

“Did Felix pitch tonight?” giddy Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon cracked after the latest performance. “No, he was outstanding.”

NOTES: Seattle RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (shoulder fatigue) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday, retroactive to Tuesday. Iwakuma was originally scheduled to start Sunday’s game; the Mariners have not yet named a replacement, although LHP Roenis Elias is expected to be called up from Triple-A Tacoma for the start. General manager Jack Zduriencik said that Iwakuma was feeling shoulder and back fatigue after his Monday start and again after a Friday bullpen session, prompting what Zduriencik called “a precaution.” ... LHP Lucas Luetge, a reliever, was called up from Triple-A Tacoma to take Iwakuma’s roster spot. ... The Mariners were coming off their third off-day of the season heading into Friday night’s game. ... After the three-game series, Minnesota’s only trip to Seattle this season, the Twins will begin a season-long 11-game homestand.