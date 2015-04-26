Multiple contributors help Twins to 8-5 win

SEATTLE -- The Minnesota Twins needed seven pitchers and three Seattle errors to get back on the winning track Saturday night.

Minnesota jumped out to a five-run lead before holding off the Mariners 8-5.

“It was a good night offensively from top to bottom,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said.

Seven different Twins players drove in runs as Minnesota (7-10) matched its season high for runs. Left fielder Eduardo Nunez went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and is now 6-for-10 for the season. Shortstop Eduard Escobar hit his first home run of the year as the Twins piled up 10 hits.

Six relievers helped close out the win after starter Travis May took a line drive off his right elbow and had to leave the game in the fourth inning.

“It’s always great to get wins, and this is one that we needed,” May said.

Center fielder Austin Jackson homered for Seattle (7-10). The Mariners’ 3-4-5 hitters -- second baseman Robinson Cano, designated hitter Nelson Cruz and third baseman Kyle Seager -- combined to go 3-for-10 with three RBIs.

The Twins did most of their damage against the Seattle bullpen after chasing Mariners starter James Paxton (0-2) in the fifth. Paxton allowed only one earned run as three Seattle errors, including two by Seager, proved costly in the early innings.

“We shot ourselves in the foot quite a bit tonight,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “ ... During the course of a year, you’re going to lose games. The ones that are tough to swallow are the games where you beat yourselves. This was one of those games.”

Minnesota turned a two-run lead into an 8-3 advantage in the fifth, sixth and seventh before Jackson’s two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh gave Seattle hope.

But Minnesota relievers Caleb Thielbar, Casey Fein and Glen Perkins finished the final 2 1/3 innings to preserve the win.

Tim Stauffer (1-0) picked up the win and Perkins got his fourth save after retiring three of the four batters he faced.

May came out of the game in the fourth after he was hit by a line drive off Seager’s bat. The ball struck May’s right elbow, but he was able to make an underhand throw to first base before leaving with the score tied 2-2.

May underwent X-rays, which came up negative, and is listed as day to day with a bruised elbow. He said he will “absolutely” be available for his next scheduled start.

“I was lucky that it caught me on one of the few spots on the elbow where it’s OK to get hit,” he said. “ ... All things considered, I think I was pretty lucky.”

May allowed two earned runs and three hits in 3 1/3 innings. He had five strikeouts -- striking out the side in the second inning.

Two Seattle errors opened the door for the Twins to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Seager and Jackson each were charged with errors as the Twins loaded the bases before Paxton walked in the first run of the game.

Designated hitter Nelson Cruz responded with a two-run double in the bottom of the first, giving Seattle a 2-1 lead.

Minnesota evened the score 2-2 on a solo home run from Escobar in the top of the fourth. Two-out RBI singles from Nunez and catcher Kurt Suzuki in the fifth put the Twins ahead 4-2 while chasing Paxton from the mound.

Paxton threw 106 pitches and allowed five hits and four runs -- only one of which was earned.

“We imploded and left him behind the eight-ball,” McClendon said. “It was a positive start (for Paxton), certainly something we can build on with him.”

NOTES: The Twins shuffled their lineup, with 2B Brian Dozier leading off Saturday. Brewers manager Paul Molitor told reporters before Saturday’s game that he is toying with the idea of using DH Joe Maurer as a leadoff hitter. ... The MRI on Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma revealed a Grade 1 strain of the right lat muscle, which the team said is likely to keep him out two to four weeks. Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday after complaining of fatigue in his pitching shoulder. ... After the game, the Mariners optioned LHP Lucas Luetge to Triple-A Tacoma. LHP Roenis Elias is expected to be called up from Tacoma to start Sunday’s series finale. . ... Minnesota starter Travis May grew up 2 1/2 hours south of Seattle in Longview, Wash.