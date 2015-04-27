Mauer’s 11th-inning triple lifts Twins past Mariners

SEATTLE -- Joe Mauer was just the guy the Minnesota Twins wanted at the plate when it mattered most late Sunday afternoon.

The 32-year-old first baseman delivered a two-out, two-run triple in the top of the 11th inning, capping off a 3-for-5 game, and the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 to win the three-game series.

“I like being in those situations,” he said. “It’s always nice to get that opportunity and, obviously, to capitalize on it. You look forward to those opportunities.”

Mauer’s triple broke a 2-2 tie. He also had a single and a double on a night when he drove in three of the Twins’ four runs. All three of his hits came against southpaw pitchers, and the left-handed-hitting Mauer is now batting .382 against lefties this season.

“He’s been good,” manager Paul Molitor said. “He’s been getting hits with runners in scoring position. I‘m glad he’s at where he’s at, and he certainly came through for us today.”

Minnesota (8-10) capped off a 3-3 road trip heading into a season-long 11-game homestand.

“When you go 3-3 after losing the first (game of the road trip), that’s pretty good,” Molitor said.

Seattle (7-11) lost its last two home games heading into a 10-day road trip against AL West opponents.

Minnesota reliever Casey Fien (1-1) pitched scoreless ball in the ninth and 10th innings. Closer Glen Perkins earned his fifth save of the season and his second in as many games.

Seattle reliever Tyler Olson (1-1) took the loss after giving up the Mauer triple.

The Mariners had just six hits and went 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

“That’s just not going to get it done,” said manager Lloyd McClendon, who got thrown out of the game in the top of the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes. “It was just not a good day from an offensive standpoint.”

Minnesota’s Kyle Gibson turned in a solid start that lasted into the eighth inning before he came out after 99 pitches. Gibson allowed two runs on five hits over seven-plus innings but did not factor into the decision.

In three starts against the Mariners since the beginning of the 2014 season, Gibson is 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA.

McClendon was tossed for arguing with plate umpire Sean Barber. McClendon initially appeared to be frustrated with Mariners starting pitcher Roenis Elias, and he tossed his pitch counter onto the dirt outside of the dugout before making a trip to the mound.

After a short conversation with Elias, McClendon walked back toward the dugout and threw a few words toward Barber, who appeared to warn him at least twice before tossing McClendon out of the game. McClendon then approached Barber and exchanged a few more words, concluding the discussion with a throat-slashing gesture before returning to the dugout and making his way to the Mariners’ clubhouse.

It marked the 30th time in his career, and the first time this season, that McClendon was ejected from a game.

When asked afterward what started the argument, McClendon said: “(Elias) had strike three.”

Elias, who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day after spending the entire 2014 season with the Mariners, was solid in his first start of the season. He allowed two runs on six hits while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings. The score was 2-2 when Elias came out after 105 pitches.

“I was pleased with the way he threw the ball, for the most part,” McClendon said.

Mauer and third baseman Trevor Plouffe each drove in runs as Minnesota took a 2-0 lead over the first three innings.

The Mariners, seeming to get a boost from the McClendon ejection, scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game at 2. Designated hitter Seth Smith led off the frame with a home run, then first baseman Logan Morrison added an RBI on a ground out that scored second baseman Robinson Cano from third base.

The score remained tied at 2 heading into the ninth. Minnesota threatened in the top of the inning while facing Mariners closer Fernando Rodney, but he was able to get Plouffe to ground into an inning-ending out with two runners on base -- the ninth and 10th runners left on base by the Twins during the game.

Cano’s 11-game hitting streak ended with an 0-for-4 performance. Smith had two hits for Seattle.

Designated hitter Eduardo Nunez had two hits for the Twins and is baitting .533 for the season. Minnesota had nine hits in the win.

NOTES: Seattle called up LHP Roenis Elias from Triple-A Tacoma before Sunday’s game. RHP Hisashi Iwakuma was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained right lat muscle. ... The status of Minnesota RHP Trevor May for his scheduled Thursday start against the Chicago White Sox is unclear. May got hit in the elbow by a line drive Saturday night but said afterward that he “absolutely” expects to pitch Thursday. Manager Paul Molitor said after Sunday’s game that May is scheduled to throw on the side Monday, and the team will re-evaluate his status for Thursday’s game after that. ... Minnesota RHP Ricky Nolasco had a pain-free outing during a rehab stint Sunday and could be close to returning from the 15-day disabled list, Molitor said.