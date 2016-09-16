Preview: Twins at Mets

Locked in a three-team battle with San Francisco and St. Louis for the two wild cards in the National League, the New York Mets couldn't ask for a more favorable schedule entering their final 16 games. The Mets kick off a 10-game homestand Friday night with the first of three against the Minnesota Twins, owners of the worst record in the majors.

"We've got a chance to do some damage if we take care of our own business," said New York manager Terry Collins, whose club faces the NL-worst Atlanta Braves following the Twins series. New York could use a boost from outfielder Jay Bruce, who is batting .192 in 36 games since he was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds. Winners of eight of their last 11, the Mets send 43-year-old Bartolo Colon to the mound Friday in search of his 14th victory. Minnesota is coming off a four-game split at Detroit but has lost 21 of its last 27 games overall.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH José Berrios (2-6, 9.27 ERA) vs. Mets RH Bartolo Colón (13-7, 3.27)

Berrios was solid in his first start after his recall from the minors, beating Cleveland with six innings of three-run ball, but he has looked overmatched since. Manager Paul Molitor opted not to shift Berrios to the bullpen after he fell to 0-5 over his last six turns, lasting 2 2/3 innings against the Indians. "I'm not concerned about him long-term at this point," Molitor said. "The hype is there and the talent is there. It's just not that easy."

Colon continued his strong stretch run by giving up three runs on four hits over six innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta to stretch his unbeaten streak to five starts. It was the third consecutive quality start for Colon, who tossed six scoreless innings to beat Cincinnati in his previous turn and has allowed more than three earned runs only once in his last eight outings. Twins first baseman Joe Mauer is 3-for-4 against Colon.

WALK-OFFS

1. New York's next three opponents are a combined 88 games below .500.

2. Twins 3B Miguel Sano will miss the series after flying back to Minnesota to undergo more tests on his ailing back.

3. Mets SS Asdrubal Cabrera has his safely in 12 of his last 13 games.

PREDICTION: Mets 6, Twins 3