Preview: Twins at Mets

While the two teams they are battling with for the two wild-cards in the National League are playing one another, the New York Mets are fortifying their lineup with a number of injured players set to return. Slugging first baseman Lucas Duda, sidelined for nearly four months, is expected to rejoin the Mets on Saturday as they continue their three-game series versus the visiting Minnesota Twins.

New York eased to a 3-0 victory in the series opener to improve to 9-3 over its last 12 games and remain one game behind San Francisco for the top wild-card spot as well as two games ahead of St. Louis for the final wild-card. Along with Duda (stress fracture in his back), Juan Lagares is back after undergoing thumb surgery and Wilmer Flores should return soon after receiving a cortisone injection in his sore right wrist. Jose Reyes and Asdrubal Cabrera clubbed back-to-back homers Friday, although the latter provided some brief anxious moments when he left the game in the eighth inning with what turned out to be a leg cramp. Brian Dozier had one of Minnesota's three singles Friday to extend his hitting streak to a career-best 20 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), WPIX (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (7-10, 3.53 ERA) vs. Mets RH Seth Lugo (4-2, 2.40)

Santana did not factor in the decision for the second straight start despite allowing one run on three hits over five innings at Detroit on Sunday. He went six innings and yielded three runs on three hits versus Kansas City in his previous turn and has lost only once in his last eight outings. Yoenis Cespedes is 4-for-14 with three home runs off Santana, who owns a 3-2 record and 3.00 ERA in five career starts versus New York.

Lugo has been a savior for the Mets' injury-ravaged rotation, winning his fourth consecutive start by limiting Atlanta to two runs on six hits over seven innings Sunday. It was the fourth quality start in five outings for Lugo, who has surrendered a total of five runs during his winning streak. Lugo has won both his home starts and is 2-1 with a 2.31 ERA and .188 batting average against in seven appearances at Citi Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (forearm), sidelined since Sept. 1, will start the series finale.

2. Twins RF Max Kepler has gone 10 games without an extra-base hit.

3. Mets RHP Jeurys Familia posted his 49th save Friday, tying Francisco Cordero and Jose Valverde for the most by a Dominican-born pitcher.

PREDICTION: Mets 4, Twins 3