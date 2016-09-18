Preview: Twins at Mets

The New York Mets are experiencing a roller coaster of emotions in a 24-hour period as they prepare to wrap up a three-game interleague series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Sunday. New York's collective psyche received a boost Friday with the news that Jacob deGrom would start the series finale, only to find out the next day that he will require elbow surgery.

"I actually watched Jake's bullpen yesterday and it was outstanding," Mets manager Terry Collins told reporters Saturday. "And 15 minutes after batting practice was over, he walked in and said, 'I can't pitch.'" Nevertheless, New York moved into a tie with San Francisco for the top wild-card spot in the National League with its 10th win in 13 games, a 3-2 victory in 12 innings. The Mets set a franchise record for home runs in a season (201) in dramatic fashion Saturday courtesy of Curtis Granderson, who belted a tying blast in the 11th before delivering a walk-off shot in the 12th. Byron Buxton is flexing his muscles down the stretch for Minnesota with six home runs over his last 16 games.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), SNY (New York)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (6-9, 5.08 ERA) vs. Mets RH Gabriel Ynoa (1-0, 15.19)

Gibson halted a rocky stretch with a masterful performance in his last outing, limiting Detroit to one run and five hits over eight innings. It was the first victory since Aug. 17 for Gibson, who was tagged for 18 runs and surrendered five homers in 22 frames over his four previous turns. The 28-year-old Gibson actually has pitched better away from home, logging a 5-2 record and 4.80 ERA in 10 road starts.

Collins nixed the idea of starting Noah Syndergaard on regular rest Sunday, electing to give his ace an extra day and go with Ynoa, who is coming off the longest of his six appearances in the majors. The 23-year-old Dominican worked two innings against Washington on Monday, giving up two runs and three hits. He failed to retire a batter while yielding three runs at Cincinnati in his previous appearance.

WALK-OFFS

1. Granderson is the first player in franchise history with a pair of extra-inning homers in the same game.

2. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is 2-for-28 over his last seven games.

3. Mets LHP Steven Matz, out since Aug. 14 with a shoulder impingement, threw a bullpen session Saturday and reported no issues.

PREDICTION: Twins 5, Mets 3