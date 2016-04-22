Preview: Twins at Nationals

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper is on a hot streak for the ages and will lead the Washington Nationals into a three-game series against the visiting Minnesota Twins on Friday night. Harper tops the major leagues with 22 RBIs and is tied with Colorado’s Trevor Story for the league lead with eight homers.

Harper has clubbed six homers during a sizzling eight-game RBI streak in which he has knocked in 17 runs for the NL East-leading Nationals, who are coming off a four-game split at Miami. Washington, which went 4-3 on its seven-game road trip, has won five in a row at home. The Twins, who opened the season with nine consecutive losses, finally posted their first road victory on Thursday in the finale of a four-game, home-and-home interleague series against Milwaukee. Minnesota sends right-hander Kyle Gibson to the mound to face left-hander Gio Gonzalez in the series opener.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Kyle Gibson (0-2, 3.57 ERA) vs. Nationals LH Gio Gonzalez (0-0, 0.69)

Gibson has improved in each of his three starts, going a season-high seven innings but failing to factor in the decision despite limiting the Los Angeles Angels to two runs on four hits. Gibson struggled with his control in each of his first two turns, giving up eight walks in 10 2/3 innings, and has had little margin of error for which to work while receiving a total of six runs of support. A winner of 24 games the past two years, he has never faced Washington.

Gonzalez was in line for the victory last out time out, only to see closer Jonathan Papelbon blow the save in a 3-2 loss at the Philadelphia Phillies. The 30-year-old Gonzelez overcame four walks by striking out eight and permitting one run on a solo homer among his four hits allowed. Gonzalez, who is 2-3 with a 7.00 ERA in seven career starts versus Minnesota, also came up empty in his season debut despite six scoreless innings of three-hit ball versus Atlanta.

WALK-OFFS

1. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy had a 12-game hitting streak snapped on Thursday.

2. Twins RF Miguel Sano is 8-for-18 with a pair of homers during a five-game hitting streak.

3. Both teams struggled in interleague play in 2015, each posting an 8-12 record.

PREDICTION: Nationals 5, Twins 2