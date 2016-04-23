Preview: Twins at Nationals

The Washington Nationals are one win away from achieving the best start in franchise history. Including their time as the Montreal Expos, the Nationals can become the first team in franchise annals to start 13-4 if they can beat the visiting Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

Washington matched its best ever start with an 8-4 triumph against Minnesota on Friday as Jayson Werth hit a home run and robbed another in left field. The Twins have lost three of their last four overall in addition to dropping eight of nine road games this season. Minnesota is tied with Houston for the worst record in the American League, while Washington owns the second-best mark in the National League. Saturday’s matchup features Twins veteran Phil Hughes against Nationals righty Tanner Roark.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (1-2, 4.42 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Tanner Roark (1-2, 3.71)

Hughes has been the epitome of consistent this year, allowing three earned runs in each of his three outings while recording 18 or 19 outs in each. His 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio is stellar, as are his numbers against Nationals second baseman Daniel Murphy (0-for-8). He must be wary of the first pitch of each at-bat, as hitters are 6-for-12 with three doubles and a home run against Hughes when facing an 0-0 count this season.

Roark has bookended two disappointing starts against one terrific outing as he seeks to lower his surprisingly high WHIP (1.65). He gave up five runs over six innings his last time out, absorbing the loss in a 6-1 affair with Miami. Roark’s lefty-righty splits could not be more different, as right-handed batters are hitting .424 against him while lefties have only mustered a .171 clip.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Nationals have won six straight home games.

2. Washington OF Michael Taylor is hitting .161 after an 0-for-5 on Friday and has struck out at least twice in seven of his last eight games.

3. Minnesota has only secured one victory by more than three runs this season.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Brewers 2