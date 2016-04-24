Preview: Twins at Nationals

Behind their stable of quality starting pitchers, the Washington Nationals are not giving teams much of an opportunity, especially at home. The Nationals have a great chance to keep alive their home winning streak when they send Stephen Strasburg to the mound in the finale of a three-game interleague set with Minnesota on Sunday.

Washington has claimed the first two contests in the series, including a 2-0 triumph behind starter Tanner Roark’s career-high 15 strikeouts on Saturday that stands as the club’s seventh consecutive triumph at Nationals Park. Opponents have been held to two runs or fewer five times in the winning streak and the Nationals’ staff owns a 2.12 ERA at home. Right fielder Bryce Harper doubled twice and scored one of Washington’s two runs Saturday, pushing his league-leading slugging percentage to .803. Minnesota was expected to start Ervin Santana opposite Strasburg, but the veteran was scratched due to a lower back injury, opening the door for Tyler Duffey to get the call from the minors for a fill-in start.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Washington)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Tyler Duffey (2015: 5-1, 3.10 ERA) vs. Nationals RH Stephen Strasburg (3-0, 1.25)

Duffey was in line to earn a spot in the rotation to begin the season but struggled in Grapefruit League action by giving up 10 runs in 12 1/3 innings. The 25-year-old was 3-0 with a 1.95 ERA in his final five starts last season and began this year with a 1.72 mark in three starts for Triple-A Rockester. The Texas native has let up only five homers in 211 2/3 innings across three levels since the start of the 2015 campaign.

Strasburg has won six straight decisions and 11 of his last 13 dating to last season after dominating the Miami Marlins his last time out with eight scoreless frames. Opponents are hitting .183 in 2016 against the San Diego State product and he has not allowed a home run in five consecutive outings overall. Strasburg, who owns a stellar 2.64 ERA in 71 career starts at home, has never faced the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Washington’s 13-4 start matches the franchise’s best through 17 games (also accomplished in 2012 and by the 1981 Montreal Expos).

2. Nationals 2B Daniel Murphy has hit safely in 14 of his first 16 games.

3. Twins 1B Joe Mauer is batting .340 in 12 career games against Washington.

PREDICTION: Nationals 4, Twins 2