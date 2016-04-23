Nationals 8, Twins 4

WASHINGTON -- Jose Lobaton had two hits and three RBIs and Danny Espinosa had two hits and two RBIs as the first-place Washington Nationals beat the last-place Minnesota Twins 8-4 on Friday in the first of three interleague series games.

Lobaton, a backup catcher, had two hits in his first two at-bats against Twins starter Kyle Gibson -- a two-run single in the first and an RBI triple in the third. Lobaton raised his average 157 points to .300, and the Nationals improved to 8-41 since 2014 when he starts back of the plate.

The Twins trimmed the lead to 8-3 in the seventh with a two-run single by Eduardo Nunez against reliever Shawn Kelley. Miguel Sano (two hits) smashed a solo homer in the eighth over reliever Felipe Rivero to make it 8-4.

Gio Gonzalez (1-0) earned the victory, allowing three runs (two earned) with eight strikeouts in six innings plus three batters. The loser was Gibson, who is 0-3 for the first time in his career.

Anthony Rendon and Daniel Murphy also had two hits for the Nationals (12-4), who are 6-1 at home. Murphy has four hits in five career at-bats against Gibson.

The Twins (5-12) are 1-8 on the road -- the worst mark in the majors. Former Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki had two hits for the Twins.

Jayson Werth lined a solo homer in the fifth -- his third of the year -- to give the Nationals a lead of 8-1 against Twins reliever Michael Tonkin.

The Nationals scored three runs in the third to make it 7-0, as Espinosa had an RBI single, Lobaton had an RBI triple and Gonzalez had a sacrifice fly. It was the fourth hit in four career at-bats for Lobaton against Gibson.

Washington scored four runs in the first off Gibson. Murphy had an RBI single to score Bryce Harper, who had barely reached on a fielder’s choice and went to second on a walk to Ryan Zimmerman.

Washington made it 2-0 later in the inning when Espinosa was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score Zimmerman. Lobaton lined a two-run single to give the Nationals a 4-0 lead.

Joe Maurer of the Twins had an RBI single in the fourth to trim the margin to 7-1. Werth robbed Byron Buxton of a solo homer in the third when he reached above the fence in left for the catch.

Gibson made his first career start against the Nationals and gave up seven hits and seven runs in three innings before Tonkin took over the fourth.

Gonzalez entered the game 0-0 with an ERA of 0.69 in his first two starts this season. The former Oakland left-hander was 2-3 with an ERA of 7.00 in his first seven starts against the Twins prior to Friday.

The Twins were playing in Washington for the first time in regular-season play since June 8-9, 2013.

NOTES: There was a moment of silence before the game for Prince, who died Thursday. ... Some of the Twins wore purple wrist bands to honor Prince, a native of Minnesota. ... Twins RHP Phil Hughes (1-2, 4.42 ERA) will face Washington RHP Tanner Roark (1-2, 3.71 ERA) in the second game of the series Saturday afternoon. ... Minnesota LHP Tommy Milone was drafted in the 10th round in 2008 by the Nationals. He pitched in five games in 2011 with Washington before he was traded to the Oakland A’s after the season. ... Nationals OF Bryce Harper entered Friday with a league-high eight homers and 22 RBIs and had driven in a run in eight straight games. ... Twins C Kurt Suzuki played for the Nationals in 2012-13 before he was traded to Oakland in 2013 for RHP Dakota Bacus, now at Double-A Harrisburg in the Washington system. ... Washington manager Dusty Baker said OF Ben Revere (right oblique strain) is making progress after he went on the 15-day disabled list April 6. “He sprinted yesterday, which is a positive sign,” Baker said.