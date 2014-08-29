Preview: Twins at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles appear to have smooth sailing toward the American League East title and can continue to build on their lead when they host the Minnesota Twins in Friday’s opener of a four-game series. Baltimore took three of four from Tampa Bay to begin a 11-game homestand and holds a seven-game lead over the New York Yankees. The Twins, who are in last place in the AL Central, defeated Kansas City 11-5 in 10 innings on Thursday.

Outfielder Jordan Schafer matched his career high with four RBIs in Minnesota’s series-ending victory over the Royals and joined second baseman Brian Dozier (three RBIs) and catcher Kurt Suzuki in racking up three hits. First baseman Joe Mauer was held out of the starting lineup – he later was used as a pinch hitter – for the first time since returning from an oblique injury Aug. 11. Baltimore’s bullpen combined for 14 1/3 scoreless innings in the four-game set against Tampa Bay.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Trevor May (0-3, 8.79 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Miguel Gonzalez (6-7, 3.75)

May is making his fourth start and fifth major-league appearance. He allowed five runs and 11 hits in 5 1/3 innings while losing to Detroit in his last start. May has been torched for 24 hits in 14 1/3 innings and has also issued 13 walks.

Gonzalez lost to the Chicago Cubs in his last outing despite giving up two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He has allowed two or fewer runs in six of his last seven turns but is just 2-2 during the stretch. Gonzalez lost to Minnesota on May 4 when he gave up three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his lone career start against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF Steve Pearce is 15-for-45 with five homers during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe was 1-for-10 in the three-game series against Kansas City after going 8-for-14 in the previous three-game set against Detroit.

3. Baltimore LHP Zach Britton, who picked up his 29th save Thursday, hasn’t allowed a hit in five consecutive appearances – totaling five innings.

PREDICTION: Orioles 11, Twins 4