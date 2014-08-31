Preview: Twins at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles keep stretching their American League East lead and look to continue their winning ways when they meet the visiting Minnesota Twins on Sunday. Baltimore has won the first two contests of the four-game set and has captured five of six overall to increase its division lead over the New York Yankees to eight games. Struggling Minnesota has dropped six of its last seven games and is 1-4 during a seven-game road trip.

Baltimore’s Chris Davis has collected five RBIs in the series after hitting a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the seventh inning of Saturday’s 3-2 victory. The Orioles made two deals on Saturday to bolster their bench, acquiring outfielder Alejandro De Aza from the Chicago White Sox for two minor-league pitchers and infielder Kelly Johnson from Boston for two minor-league infielders. Twins rookie Danny Santana recorded two hits on Saturday to increase his total this month to 40.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (5-9, 5.62 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (13-4, 3.76)

Nolasco received a no-decision in his last turn despite limiting Kansas City to three hits over seven scoreless innings. He lost four of his previous five starts before the strong effort against the Royals. Nolasco is 2-2 with a 3.00 ERA in four career starts against Baltimore, including a complete-game loss on May 2 in which he allowed three runs and nine hits.

Chen was optioned to the Gulf Coast League between starts to allow Baltimore to have an extra position player. He has won six of his last seven decisions and allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his last nine outings. Chen is 2-1 with a 2.65 ERA in three career starts against Minnesota, with the loss coming on May 3 as he gave up three runs - two earned - and six hits in five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Orioles OF-1B Steve Pearce (abdominal strain) sat out Saturday’s game after getting hurt during Friday’s contest.

2. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier (one homer) and 1B Joe Mauer are both 4-for-8 against Chen, while SS Eduardo Nunez and 3B Trevor Plouffe are 3-for-8.

3. Baltimore RF Nick Markakis is just 1-for-14 against Nolasco.

PREDICTION: Orioles 7, Twins 5