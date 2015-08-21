Preview: Twins at Orioles

With his powerful swing, Miguel Sano is intent on turning around the fortunes of the Minnesota Twins. After belting his third two-run homer in his last four contests, the rookie hopes to help straighten out the Twins again Friday when they play the second of their four-game series versus the host Baltimore Orioles.

Sano’s final salvo Thursday was part of a 15-2 uprising for the Twins, who improved to 1-3 on their 10-game road trip and moved within three games of the Los Angeles Angels in the race for the second wild-card spot in the American League. The 22-year-old Dominican is tormenting Baltimore this season, going 5-for-11 with two homers and six RBIs in four contests. The Orioles remain one-half game behind the Angels after losing for only the second time in seven outings overall and fourth occasion in their last 14 at home. Chris Davis, who had two hits in the series opener, is 10-for-27 in his last seven contests and 4-for-11 with two homers against Friday starter Tommy Milone.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins LH Tommy Milone (6-3, 3.65 ERA) vs. Orioles LH Wei-Yin Chen (7-6, 3.20)

Milone didn’t look the worse for wear in his return from the disabled list (elbow sprain), allowing one run on three hits in five innings to pick up the win versus Cleveland on Sunday. The 28-year-old managed to keep the ball in the park after yielding six homers in his three previous outings. Milone improved to 2-1 with a 1.73 ERA in four career starts against Baltimore after permitting one run on five hits in seven frames in a 5-3 triumph July 8.

Chen improved to 3-0 in his last five outings after allowing two runs on eight hits in six innings in an 18-2 triumph over Oakland on Sunday. The 30-year-old Taiwan native continues to struggle with the long ball, having been taken deep seven times in his last four trips to the mound and 24 for the season - fourth-most in the AL. Chen owns a 3-1 career mark versus Minnesota, but settled for a no-decision despite permitting two runs on four hits in seven innings on July 6.

WALK-OFFS

1. Baltimore CF Adam Jones is 10-for-27 with four homers, eight RBIs and six runs in his last seven games.

2. Minnesota 3B Trevor Plouffe had a two-run double Thursday to improve to 8-for-20 with two homers, six RBIs and five runs in his last five contests.

3. Orioles RF Gerardo Parra is 13-for-31 with three home runs, six RBIs and eight runs during his seven-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Orioles 6, Twins 2