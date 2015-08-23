Preview: Twins at Orioles

The Minnesota Twins try to continue their mastery of Baltimore when they go for a season series sweep Sunday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards and improve their position in the American League wild-card race. Minnesota prevailed 3-2 on Saturday for its sixth victory over Baltimore in 2015 and seventh straight dating to last season, and is 1 1/2 games behind Texas for the second playoff spot with Baltimore (one back) and the Los Angeles Angels (half-game) in between.

Twins rookie center fielder Byron Buxton was called up from Triple-A Rochester prior to Thursday’s series opener and singled in the go-ahead run Saturday for his first major league RBI and is 5-for-15 in the series to raise his average to .231 in 14 contests. The Orioles had won five of six to thrust themselves near the top of the wild-card heap before running into the Twins, who are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip and remain in the playoff hunt despite going 13-21 since the All-Star break. Baltimore has received little production in the series from leadoff man Manny Machado and No. 3 hitter Adam Jones, who are a combined 4-for-23. Minnesota’s Mike Pelfrey is 1-0 with a 2.25 ERA in four August starts and opposes Kevin Gausman, who lost his last three outings.

TV: 1:35 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Mike Pelfrey (6-7, 3.62 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Kevin Gausman (2-5, 4.48)

Pelfrey received a no-decision after allowing one run and five hits in 5 1/3 innings of Minnesota’s 8-4 loss at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, dropping the Twins to 2-5 in his last seven starts. The 31-year-old and No. 9 overall pick in 2005 by the New York Mets has permitted two or fewer runs in five of his last six appearances, including an 11-1 victory over Texas on Aug. 11 when he yielded one run and four hits in seven frames. Pelfrey, who is 2-5 with 5.58 ERA in 12 road starts this season, is 2-0, 4.08 in three starts versus Baltimore and has fared well against Gerardo Parra (4-for-18, seven strikeouts).

Gausman allowed three runs and six hits while striking out six in six innings of a 5-3 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday and has permitted 12 runs in 18 2/3 innings over his last three turns. The 24-year-old Colorado native is 1-5 with a 4.47 ERA in nine starts since joining the rotation June 20. Gausman fell to 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts versus Minnesota after getting pounded for eight runs (seven earned) in 3 2/3 innings of an 8-3 loss at Target Field on July 7.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins closer Glen Perkins (neck) is scheduled for a bullpen session Sunday after throwing on the side Saturday, and hopes to return Tuesday.

2. Parra went 0-for-4 on Saturday to snap an eight-game hitting streak in which he went 14-for-35 with four home runs, nine RBIs, nine runs and a double.

3. Minnesota has outscored Baltimore 39-15 this season despite winning the last two games by one run.

PREDICTION: Twins 3, Orioles 2