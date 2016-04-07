Preview: Twins at Orioles

The Baltimore Orioles built a slugging lineup in an effort to provide plenty of runs for a pitching staff that had some question marks, but so far it’s the pitching that is leading the way. The Orioles will try to coax a third straight strong start out of the rotation and polish off a three-game sweep when they host the Minnesota Twins in the series finale on Thursday.

Chris Tillman struck out five in two perfect innings before rain wiped out the rest of his season debut in Baltimore’s 3-2 win on Monday and Yovani Gallardo allowed two hits in five innings in his team debut as the Orioles grabbed a 4-2 victory on Wednesday. The Baltimore staff totaled 23 strikeouts in the first two games while issuing six walks. Twins phenom Byron Buxton is responsible for five of those strikeouts but managed to grab his first hits of the season with a pair of doubles on Wednesday. Fellow former top prospect Miguel Sano has yet to record a hit and is 0-for-6 with three strikeouts and a pair of walks for Minnesota.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (2015: 11-9, 4.40 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Ubaldo Jimenez (2015: 12-10, 4.11)

Hughes won 16 games, pitched a career-high 209 2/3 innings, walked just 16 batters and posted a 3.52 ERA in his first season in Minnesota in 2014 but took a step back last season. The California native maintained his strong control with 16 walks allowed in 155 1/3 frames but allowed batters to hit .293 against him and served up 29 home runs. Hughes made one start against Baltimore last season and was reached for two runs on nine hits – two homers – in 6 1/3 innings without factoring in the decision.

Jimenez went the opposite way, posting a solid 2015 after disappointing in his first season with the Orioles the previous year. The Dominican Republic native allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his final six starts despite dealing with control issues that led to 18 walks in that span. Jimenez issued three walks and allowed seven hits in five innings at Minnesota on July 8 last season but somehow kept a run from scoring and did not factor in the decision.

WALK-OFFS

1. Tillman and Twins RHP Ervin Santana were moved up in their respective rotations and will each pitch Friday after going only two innings apiece on Monday.

2. Orioles LHP Brian Matusz (ribs) is expected to pitch for Triple-A Bowie this week.

3. Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier is 0-for-7 with a pair of strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Orioles 5