Preview: Twins at Orioles

Ervin Santana has been an early-season surprise, and the 34-year-old looks to produce another strong outing when the Minnesota Twins visit the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Santana has been stunningly good as he is limiting opposing hitters to a .144 average - the best mark in the majors.

Santana has allowed just two runs and 14 hits over 42 innings in his six victories, and his next win will match his total of each of the past two seasons. Minnesota has won four of its last five games and recorded season highs for runs and hits (21) while thumping the Orioles 14-7 in Monday's series opener. Adam Jones homered for the second straight contest, belting a three-run shot for his record 125th at Camden Yards to snap a tie with Rafael Palmeiro. The slumping Orioles have dropped two straight games and eight of their last 11.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MASN2 (Baltimore)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ervin Santana (6-2, 2.07 ERA) vs. Orioles RH Dylan Bundy (5-2, 2.97)

Santana made his second poor start of the season in his last turn, giving up five runs and six hits over seven innings in a loss to Colorado. He has served up seven home runs this season, with five coming in his two defeats. Santana is 4-5 with a 4.87 ERA in 15 career starts against Baltimore and has allowed three homers to Chris Davis (5-for-28) while otherwise shutting him down.

Bundy was torched by Detroit in his last turn as he gave up six runs and eight hits over six innings. The 24-year-old won his previous four decisions, allowing only five runs during the stretch. Bundy, who pitched one inning of scoreless relief in his lone career appearance against Minnesota, is 3-0 with a 2.05 ERA and 0.91 WHIP in four home starts this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins 3B Miguel Sano recorded a career-best four hits on Monday and is 12-for-26 during his six-game hitting streak.

2. Baltimore recalled Tyler Wilson from Triple-A Norfolk and optioned fellow RHP Miguel Castro to Double-A Bowie.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer went 3-for-5 in the opener and is 14-for-39 while hitting in 10 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Orioles 4