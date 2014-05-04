Twins 6, Orioles 1: Joe Mauer homered and drove in four in support of seven strong innings from Kevin Correia as Minnesota evened the series with visiting Baltimore at a game apiece.

Brian Dozier hit a solo home run among three hits and scored three times while Trevor Plouffe doubled in a run for the Twins, who snapped a four-game slide. Correia (1-3) allowed one run and five hits while striking out three without walking a batter.

Wei-Yin Chen (3-2) needed 108 pitches to get through five-plus innings and was charged with three runs - two earned - and six hits to snap a string of four straight starts without a loss. J.J. Hardy singled in a run and Nick Markakis doubled for the Orioles.

Mauer singled and Plouffe followed with an RBI double into the gap in right-center to give Minnesota a quick lead in the first inning. Baltimore got that run right back when Adam Jones beat the throw home on Hardy’s single in the second but Dozier’s towering blast to left leading off the third put the Twins back in front.

Dozier singled and moved up on an error in the fifth before coming in on Mauer’s RBI single, and Pedro Florimon and Dozier each singled in front of Mauer’s three-run opposite-field shot to left off Brad Brach in the seventh. Casey Fien and Jared Burton each worked a scoreless inning of relief to close it out.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Barch was making his debut for the Orioles after being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and ended up allowing three runs on four hits in 1 1/3 innings. … Baltimore LHP Johan Santana (shoulder) had his extended spring training debut rained out on Saturday and will be pushed to Monday. … The Twins recalled SS Danny Salazar to take the roster spot of RHP Mike Pelfrey (groin), who was placed on the 15-day DL on Friday.