Orioles 3, Twins 2

BALTIMORE -- Matt Wieters lined a single to center with two outs in the bottom of the ninth that scored Chris Davis and gave the Baltimore Orioles a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on a long Opening Day Monday.

Davis began the game-winning rally with a two-out walk off of right-hander Kevin Jepsen (0-1). Mark Trumbo followed with his fourth hit of the game, a single to center, which moved Davis to third.

Wieters then lined his single to center on the first pitch, and the Orioles got their Opening Day victory.

Baltimore closer Zach Britton (1-0) earned the victory after he retired the Twins in order in the ninth.

Minnesota won all seven games with the Orioles last year and was working on an eight-game winning streak versus Baltimore.

The weather affected both teams in this game. There was a delay of one hour and 41 minutes before the start and another for one hour and 10 minutes after the second inning.

The second delay forced both starting pitchers out of the game after each threw two scoreless innings.

Twins starter Ervin Santana battled out of trouble in each of the first two frames while Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman retired all six batters he faced -- striking out the final five.

Joey Rickard made his major league debut in style for the Orioles, going 2-for-4 and scoring the game’s first run. The left fielder singled in his first at-bat and doubled the next time up, scoring after that on Adam Jones’ two-run double in the fifth.

Byung Ho Park also got his first major league hit, doubling to lead off the third, but the Twins stranded the designated hitter.

Park later scored the second run -- which tied the game at two -- in Minnesota’s two-run seventh. Eduardo Escobar’s RBI double gave the Twins their first run before Park scored on a foul sacrifice fly from Kurt Suzuki.

The Orioles took the lead in the fifth against right-hander Casey Fien, Minnesota’s third pitcher. Fien came on in that inning and quickly got into trouble, giving up a lead-off double to Rickard followed by a single to Manny Machado.

Jones then lined a two-run double to right-center that gave Baltimore a 2-0 lead. But Fien and left-hander Fernando Abad combined to escape more trouble, stranding runners at first and third. The Orioles left seven on base through those first five innings.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) will throw a 35-pitch bullpen session Tuesday. After that, he will go three innings and five. The team still expects him to be come off the disabled list on April 19. ... Showalter also said LHP Brian Matusz (left intercostal strain) should be ready to come off the disabled list on April 10, as expected. ... The Twins’ roster certainly has changed from Opening Day of 2015. Minnesota has 11 players on its 25-man roster that were not there when it opened last season. ... 1B Joe Mauer is making his 12th Opening Day start with the Twins. He will be tied for second place in team history with Kent Hrbek and Rod Carew. Harmon Killebrew (13).