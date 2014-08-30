Davis flexes muscle as Orioles pound Twins

BALTIMORE -- Chris Davis isn’t hitting for average, but he’s certainly still showing his power.

He did it again on Friday night. Davis hit his second grand slam of the season, and Delmon Young added a two-run homer as the Baltimore Orioles posted a 9-1 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Davis has a .189 average after going 1-for-3 against the Twins. In fact, most of Davis’ recent hits have been timely homers even though his average keeps sliding. All three of the hits he’s had in the first five games of this home stand have been homers.

Seven of his 14 hits in August also have been home runs. Despite the low average, Davis still has 24 homers and 67 RBIs.

“I‘m real proud of the way he’s continued to fight through it,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “A lot of people could have or would have given in, but he hasn‘t.”

Davis has struggled at the plate much of the season. His average has stayed below .200 for several days now, and Showalter often bats him seventh.

That’s where Davis hit on Friday, and he came up with the bases loaded in the fourth inning and crushed 3-1 pitch from Twins starter Trevor May into the seats in right to give the Orioles (77-56) a 5-0 lead.

“There have been games where I’ve had a rough couple of first at bats and I’ve come up late and hit a home run or had a big hit,” Davis said. “I think that’s the way you kind of have to approach it when you’re not swinging the bat the way you want to all the time.”

The Davis homer proved to be the big hit in a five-run inning that gave the Orioles and starter Miguel Gonzalez (7-7) command of the game. May (0-4) gave up eight runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings in his fourth career start.

The Orioles maintained their seven-game lead over the Yankees in the American League East. .

The right-hander struck out the side in the second and fourth and finished with eight strikeouts overall. But he looked rattled on the mound after hitting two batters and giving up a single to start the fourth.

“It was a learning experience for him,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s got to learn to control his emotions. You hit a guy, you’ve just got to get back out there and take a deep breath and go at it. We could obviously see from the dugout that he was really cranked up out there, and it didn’t work in his favor.”

Young added a two-run homer in the fifth that ended May’s outing and gave the Orioles an 8-0 lead, more than enough cushion for Gonzalez.

The right-hander ran into little trouble during his seven-inning stint, allowing just one run and four hits and rarely running into trouble.

“It’s definitely better to pitch with that type of lead,” Gonzalez said. “I thought our offense did a good job later in the game. Our offense and defense was great, and that’s what [we need].”

Gonzalez also struck out six and walked only one. The defense didn’t have to do much, but second baseman Jonathan Schoop made a great running catch of first baseman Kennys Vargas’ bloop down the right field line in the sixth inning.

The Twins (59-75) did get their 10,000th home run in franchise history when third baseman Trevor Plouffe hit a solo shot off Gonzalez in the top of the seventh inning for their lone run.

Both offenses were quiet until the Orioles took advantage of May’s wildness in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Third baseman Jimmy Paredes, who entered the game in the top of the inning after first baseman Steve Pearce (right abdominal strain) left, started the rally with a single to right. That was his first hit as an Oriole -- he was called up Thursday. May then hit both center fielder Adam Jones and designated hitter Nelson Cruz to load the bases.

May struck out Young before shortstop J.J. Hardy brought in the game’s first run with a walk. Davis then hit a 3-1 pitch into the seats in right field for the grand slam and a 5-0 lead.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said he still has LHP Wei-Yin Chen and RHP Kevin Gausman penciled in to start Sunday and Monday, respectively, against the Twins even though both were optioned to the Gulf Coast League in a bit of a roster shuffle this week. There’s still a chance that could change, depending upon how the bullpen is needed. ... The Orioles have been in first place throughout August. From 1998 to 2013, the team was in first place for a total of just nine days at any point past Aug. 1. ... This is Minnesota’s first trip to Baltimore since the first week of the 2013 season. The Twins took two of three from the Orioles in Minnesota on May 2-4, the only times they’ve met this year. ... 1B Kennys Vargas is first among all rookies in the majors with 24 RBIs in August. Plus, he ranks fourth among all players. Houston’s Chris Carter leads with 29.