Orioles defeat Twins for third straight victory

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles stayed busy both on and off the field on Saturday night in their attempt to lock up the American League East.

On the field, Chris Davis came through with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly that scored Adam Jones and gave the Orioles a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Saturday night.

That win, combined with New York’s 2-0 loss to Toronto earlier in the day, gave the Orioles (78-56) their third straight victory and an eight-game lead over the Yankees with 28 games left. But while the Orioles were scoring their third straight victory, executive vice president of baseball operations Dan Duquette made a pair of trades to try and bolster this team.

The team announced the first one midway through the game. That deal brought them outfielder Alejandro De Aza from the White Sox in exchange for minor-league right-handers Miguel Chalas and Mark Blackmar.

De Aza is hitting .243 this season with five homers, 31 RBIs and 15 steals in 122 games. He’s a left-handed hitter that gives the Orioles more depth -- just like the player they acquired afterward, infielder Kelly Johnson.

They got Johnson and minor league infielder Michael Almanzar from the Red Sox in a deal for minor league infielders Jemile Weeks and Ivan De Jesus. Both of these moves were about depth for September and the postseason.

“We do have better balance now to our club with the addition of two left-handed hitters that performed well in the American League,” Duquette said after the game. “We also saw Jimmy Paredes can contribute to our ballclub based on what he did tonight.”

Paredes gave the Orioles a lift by driving in the team’s other two runs. He got an RBI double in the fourth and added a solo homer in the sixth inning.

“I was ready to go,” Paredes said. “I‘m excited. We play the game the right way, hard. We’re working hard.”

Baltimore starter Chris Tillman labored throughout his five-inning effort, getting in trouble in each frame, but still giving up just one run on six hits.

He kept the Twins from taking a lead as they had many chances to do so. The game was tied at one when Tillman left after 100 pitches, but the right-hander kept it close.

“A grind, for sure,” Tillman said. “I kind of knew it was going to be a grind from the get-go, got to work through some hitters and some tough situations. Fortunately, we were able to get out of most of it.”

The Twins tied the game at one on a Oswaldo Arcia sacrifice fly in the fifth after the Paredes RBI double off starter Kyle Gibson. Baltimore then made it 2-1 on the Paredes homer in the sixth.

Minnesota (59-76) tied the game in the seventh on designated hitter Joe Mauer’s RBI single off Andrew Miller. The left-hander gave up one more hit in the inning but struck out the side to set up the winning rally.

Center fielder Jones started it when right-hander Jared Burton (2-3) hit him with one out. Left fielder Nelson Cruz then moved him to third with a single before Davis, who hit a game-breaking grand slam Friday night, came up.

Davis, the first baseman, hit a soft fly ball to shallow center, but Jones didn’t blink or hesitate. He took off and never slid as center fielder Danny Santana’s throw home wasn’t close.

“I was confident that the way the center fielder had to catch the ball that he had a chance,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said.

Miller (5-5) earned the win with his inning of relief. The Orioles bullpen hadn’t given up a run in the last 19 innings until right-hander Tommy Hunter allowed a single to second baseman Brian Dozier to start the seventh inning and Mauer drove in Dozier.

Darren O‘Day came on for the Orioles to take care of the eighth, and Zach Britton closed it in the ninth for his 30th save. He became the 10th Oriole to reach that mark in a season.

Both teams missed on several scoring opportunities. Baltimore finished 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10, but the Twins left 11 and went just 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

“We missed a lot of chances,” Minnesota manager Ron Gardenhire said. “We also got a couple of big hits. Ultimately, we couldn’t shut them down and stop them.”

NOTES: 1B Steve Pearce’s MRI exam on Saturday morning didn’t show any major damage. The Orioles believe he has a slight right abdominal strain, and his situation remains day-to-day. ... RHP Darren O‘Day threw a shutout inning (the eighth) and has given up just one earned run over the past 27 games. He’s got a 0.30 ERA (over 30 1/3 innings) during that time. ... Twins C Joe Mauer came into Saturday’s game needing one double to tie Rod Carew for fourth in team history (305). Mauer also needed one home run to catch Roy Smalley (110) for 12th on the team’s all-time list.