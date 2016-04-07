Gallardo stellar as Orioles top Twins

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Orioles are relying heavily on Yovani Gallardo to help anchor a starting rotation that still has several questions marks.

The veteran right-hander delivered with a stellar debut for the club.

Gallardo allowed one run over five innings, Chris Davis homered and the Orioles beat the Minnesota Twins 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Baltimore, which lost all seven games against Minnesota last season, will go for the three-game sweep on Thursday.

“It’s exciting, it’s always a good feeling overall,” Gallardo said. “I had to battle. Got into some pretty deep counts, they fouled off some good pitches. We got the victory so that’s the most important thing at the end of the day.”

Gallardo (1-0) allowed two hits with four strikeouts and three walks on a chilly night at Camden Yards. It was an encouraging performance from Gallardo, who has made at least 30 starts in each of the past seven seasons.

“I think he’s getting there,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “He’s a guy who’s going to add and subtract. I think he’s a guy who’s kind of evolved and knows who he is and who he isn‘t. A guy who keeps you in the ballgame and gives you a chance to win it if you catch it and score some runs. On a given night he’s carrying a little extra stuff, get a little deeper in the game. He’s a pitcher and he doesn’t give in in counts and knows when to pitch backward.”

Baltimore closer Zach Britton picked up his first save after finishing with 37 last year -- tied for third among American League relievers.

Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson (0-1) had an uneven performance. He allowed four runs and seven hits with three strikeouts and five walks on 105 pitches in five innings. Minnesota has given up 11 walks in the past two games.

“It’s a little frustrating,” Gibson said. “You never want to start the season like that in your first outing. Part of the frustration is that I thought I left Fort Myers with all my pitches. Tonight, my curveball was just alright and my slider wasn’t very good at all. It was a battle for five innings for really having only two pitches. The Orioles did a really good job of making me work hard and making me throw pitches in the zone in which I didn’t do very consistently.”

Byron Buxton had two doubles and scored a run for the Twins.

Minnesota cut the Baltimore lead to 4-2 on a solo home run by Trevor Plouffe in the sixth off Mychal Givens.

From there, Orioles relievers Brad Brach and Darren O‘Day preserved the lead for Britton, who allowed runners on the corners before striking out Joe Mauer to end the game.

The Orioles took a 1-0 lead in the second when J.J. Hardy drew a two-out walk and Jonathan Schoop flared a double to right.

The Twins tied the score in the following inning after Buxton led off with a double, took third on a sac bunt by Brian Dozier and scored on a long flyout to center by Mauer.

Davis, who led the majors with 47 home runs last season, answered for the Orioles in the third with a towering solo shot to dead center.

Baltimore increased the lead to 3-1 an inning later when Hardy led off with a double and Joey Rickard, who was picked up in the Rule 5 Draft, got his first career RBI with a sacrifice fly to left.

The Orioles’ bats stayed hot and a double by Matt Wieters increased the margin to 4-1 in the fifth.

“We ran into some pretty good pitching,” Twins manager Paul Molitor said. “Gallardo did a nice job kind of keeping himself down. Conversely, we talked a little before about Kyle and his command and how it affects the consistency of his pitches. He got up to 100 pitches in five innings. He hung in there. He stayed away from the big inning.”

NOTES: Orioles RHP Kevin Gausman (right shoulder strain) threw 30 pitches on Wednesday in a simulated game. The goal is for him to be activated April 19. ... Several Twins players and coaches, including manager Paul Molitor, 1B Joe Mauer, 2B Brian Dozier and 3B Trevor Plouffe, visited the White House on the off-day Tuesday. ... Orioles RHP Chris Tillman will make his second start of the season on Friday against the Rays. He pitched two perfect innings against the Twins on Opening Day but was pulled after a rain delay. ... Twins RHP Ricky Nolasco was available out of the bullpen after having his first start moved back to Sunday against the Royals.