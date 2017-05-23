Kepler, Sano lead Twins’ comeback win over Orioles

BALTIMORE -- The Minnesota Twins are playing so well on the road right now that falling behind by five runs early in the game doesn’t even shake them.

Max Kepler homered and drove in four runs, and Miguel Sano homered and finished with three RBIs as the Twins rallied from an early five-run deficit to defeat the Baltimore Orioles 14-7 on Monday night.

The Twins (23-18) improved to 12-5 on the road by climbing out of 5-0 and 6-2 holes in the series opener at Camden Yards. Minnesota finished with a season-high 21 hits as the Orioles never retired the side in order.

“I think (the comeback) speaks volumes; a lot of things happened in that game,” Minnesota manager Paul Molitor said. “We just kept scoring. I mean, a lot of guys contributed offensively.”

The Twins turned everything around with four runs in the fifth and then six more in the sixth, changing a 6-2 deficit into a 12-6 lead.

Sano went 4-for-6 and scored three runs. He hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning and had three singles.

Kepler finished 3-for-6 with three runs. Eduardo Escobar also drove in three runs, which came on a sacrifice fly in the fifth and a two-run double in the sixth that gave the Twins an 11-6 lead.

“Baseball is unpredictable, and if you have a team that never stops grinding, keeps fighting, it’s bound to happen,” Kepler said. “There’s some days where the offense clicks and everyone rakes, and there’s some days where they’re cold and the pitchers dominate. That’s just baseball.”

Jorge Polanco went 4-for-5 with one RBI.

The Twins scored 12 consecutive runs until the Orioles posted one in the ninth. That turnaround came against Baltimore starter Ubaldo Jimenez and then Tyler Wilson (2-2).

“It’s a good club,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said of the Twins. “They’ve been playing real well this year. We knew we were going to be challenged today. It’s a tough lineup.”

After tying the game with four in the fifth against Jimenez, Minnesota took command with six runs in the sixth against Wilson.

Joe Mauer snapped the 6-6 tie with an RBI double, and Sano followed with a run-scoring single. Baltimore second baseman Jonathan Schoop made an error on a Kepler grounder for the third run before Escobar added a two-run double.

Stefan Crichton came in for the Orioles and later balked in the inning’s sixth run, giving the Twins a 12-6 lead.

Twins starter Kyle Gibson (1-4) allowed five runs in the second inning but lasted five frames and got the victory despite giving up six runs.

The Orioles (25-18) took a 5-0 lead in the second inning. Trey Mancini made it 1-0 with an RBI double and then later scored on a J.J. Hardy single.

Adam Jones stretched it to 5-0 two batters later with a three-run homer.

Mauer got the Twins on the board with an RBI groundout in the fourth before Kepler led off the fourth with a homer that cut the lead to 5-2.

Manny Machado lined an RBI double in the fourth before Minnesota tied the game in the fifth.

Kepler (two-run double) ended Jimenez’s night before Escobar greeted Wilson with a sacrifice fly. Polanco then tied it at 6-6 with a single to right.

“Everybody was positive in the dugout,” Sano said. “Everybody tried to fight every at-bat and get a shot and make a couple of scores.”

The Orioles said they were simply going to try and put this game behind them and worry about what comes next.

“It’s just a loss,” Jones said. “We could have lost 5-3. We could have lost 7-6. It’s a loss. It’s not the end of the world.”

NOTES: CF Adam Jones became the Baltimore leader in home runs at Oriole Park with his three-run shot in the second. Jones, who now has 125, passed Rafael Palmeiro on that list. ... This series is the only time the teams will meet in Baltimore this season. ... 1B Joe Mauer extended his hitting streak to nine games with a bunt single that helped spark the Twins’ four-run fifth inning. He finished 3-for-5.