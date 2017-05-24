Twins' Santana shuts out Orioles

BALTIMORE -- Simply put, Minnesota right-hander Ervin Santana shut down a powerful Baltimore lineup Tuesday night.

Santana went the distance for Minnesota and tossed a two-hitter, and Brian Dozier added a solo home run as the Twins scored a second straight victory over the Baltimore Orioles, winning 2-0.

After a slugfest in Monday's series opener -- a 14-7 Twins win -- this game belonged to the pitchers, specifically Santana (7-2) and Baltimore's Dylan Bundy.

"It was all about Ervin tonight although Bundy really held his own," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "A lot of really quick outs. I think that kind of jumped out at me, which gave him a chance to go ahead and finish it off."

Santana allowed a single in the second inning and another in the fifth and nothing more en route to his second shutout this year.

He retired the final 14 batters he faced -- needing only 42 pitches of the last 109 he threw to do so -- struck out six and walked just two.

The right-hander threw his second complete game of the year, the 18th of his career. Also, this was his 10th career shutout.

"I kept the ball down for the most part," Santana said. "The good thing is I was able to locate the fastball and finish them off with the slider."

The Orioles went just 0-for-1 with runners in scoring position and could not do much against Santana, who often changed speeds on his fastball and had Baltimore often lunging or swinging early in the count.

"He's been a good pitcher," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "Still a frustrating night for our guys. We didn't have many opportunities."

Bundy (5-3) was the hard-luck loser, dropping his second consecutive decision despite allowing just two runs on six hits in seven innings. He walked three and fanned seven.

"I try to get them to hit it to our guys so they can get us outs," Bundy said. "I think the first four innings I felt like I was cruising and then that fifth inning, I got into some trouble."

However, the young right-hander could not match Santana, who handed the Orioles (25-19) their third straight loss while Minnesota (24-18) scored a third consecutive victory.

Both teams had a good early scoring threat, but the Twins jumped on top with a Byron Buxton RBI single in the fifth.

"I just went up there and didn't try to do too much," Buxton said. "I just went up there and tried to get that run in from third, and he left a slider over the plate, and I was able to put some good wood on it and get through the hole."

Buxton made a great catch in the previous inning on a Chris Davis bloop.

Dozier gave the Twins their second run with a solo home run off Bundy with two outs in the seventh inning.

The Orioles put a runner in scoring position in just one inning -- the third -- when Jonathan Schoop walked and eventually made it to third base with two outs. Adam Jones flied to left and ended the threat.

Kennys Vargas had two of the Twins' six hits.

NOTES: Orioles manager Buck Showalter said that RHP Ubaldo Jimenez is still scheduled to start Sunday but added that the team would see where things are at that time. Jimenez gave up six runs in four-plus innings Monday and is 1-2 with a 7.17 ERA. ... Showalter celebrated his 61st birthday Tuesday. ... Twins manager Paul Molitor said RHP Phil Hughes, placed on the disabled list Monday due to right biceps inflammation, had an MRI exam Tuesday and is scheduled for another test Wednesday. Team officials said later that they were still evaluating the test results.