Twins complete three-game sweep in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones slammed his bat against home plate after striking out against Minnesota's Jose Berrios.

The young right-hander from Puerto Rico has been frustrating hitters since he was called up this season.

Berrios picked up his third straight win with a solid performance and Minnesota completed a three-game sweep of the Orioles with a 4-3 victory in a Wednesday matinee.

"It was a real exciting series," Twins manager Paul Molitor said. "Every game kind of took on a different look. Today, we started fast and had to hang on. It was a little frustrating that we could not take advantage and increase the cushion somewhat. I thought Jose was good."

The Twins improved to 14-5 on the road and are in first place in the American League Central. It was the Minnesota's first three-game sweep in Baltimore since 1996, although the Twins swept a four-game series in 2015.

Chris Davis and Jonathan Schoop pulled the Orioles to within 4-3 with solo home runs in the seventh, ending the day for Berrios, who was dominant up to that point.

Berrios (3-0) allowed three runs -- all solo home runs -- on four hits with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings.

"That's a great lineup," Berrios said through an interpreter. "I thought maybe I should have pitched inside a little bit more. I think we had a good plan and we executed it."

Relievers Ryan Pressly and Taylor Rogers contained Baltimore in the seventh and eighth. Brandon Kintzler entered in the ninth and picked up his 12th save.

Kennys Vargas, Eduardo Escobar, Brian Dozier and Byron Buxton each had two hits for the Twins, who stranded nine runners.

The Orioles entered the series with the best home record in the majors, but now are 15-7 at Camden Yards.

The Twins loaded the bases and opened a 3-0 lead off Chris Tillman (1-1) in the first inning on singles by Vargas and Escobar. An inning later, Max Kepler boosted the margin to 4-0 with an RBI double.

J.J. Hardy got the Orioles on the board when he lined Berrios' fastball over the left-field fence in the third. It was Hardy's third home run of the season.

"Offensively, it's kind of been boom or bust and that's a challenge," Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. "You've got to pitch real well.

"They kept the solo home run in play today and usually when pitchers do that, you usually give yourself a chance to win. They've been pitching real well out of the bullpen and we got to see that, unfortunately."

Tillman, who made his fourth start after opening the season on the disabled list because of right shoulder bursitis, allowed four runs on nine hits over five innings.

"I couldn't throw the ball where I wanted to early and every adjustment I tried to make I felt like it got worse," Tillman said. "Later in the game, was able to make an adjustment and able to make some better pitches."

NOTES: Twins RHP Phil Hughes (inflammation of the right biceps tendon) had an MRI exam on Wednesday that disclosed "nothing significant," manager Paul Molitor said. However, Hughes is expected to undergo more tests. ... OF Michael Bourn was released from his minor league contract by the Orioles. He was batting .220 in 11 games with Triple-A Norfolk. ... Twins LF Eddie Rosario was back in the lineup after being rested the previous two games. He has appeared in 41 of the Twins' 43 games.