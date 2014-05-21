Preview: Twins at Padres

The Minnesota Twins attempt to continue their dominance over San Diego when they close a two-game set against the host Padres on Wednesday. Minnesota posted a 5-3 victory in Tuesday’s serious opener for its seventh consecutive win against the Padres – a victory that improved the Twins to 6-2 over their last eight outings. San Diego has lost two straight after a stretch in which it won six of eight games.

Minnesota received a conventional homer from Chris Parmelee and an odd inside-the-parker from Kurt Suzuki in Tuesday’s victory. It was unclear whether or not Suzuki’s blast to left field in the eighth cleared the wall: the ball rolled on top of it before dropping back into the field of play as Suzuki raced around the bases with neither left fielder Seth Smith nor center fielder Will Venable in a hurry to retrieve it. The inside-the-park homer was the first for a Twins player since Joe Mauer hit one in 2007.

TV: 9:10 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN San Diego

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Phil Hughes (4-1, 3.61 ERA) vs. Padres RH Tyson Ross (5-3, 2.81)

Hughes has pitched well in his first season with Minnesota and has won four consecutive decisions. He received a no-decision against Boston in his last outing when he gave up one run and five hits over six innings, and has given up just four earned runs in his last four turns. Hughes was hit hard in his lone career appearance against San Diego, allowing five runs and six hits in 2 2/3 innings and taking the loss last August as a member of the New York Yankees.

Ross has won his last three decisions and given up seven total hits over his last two starts. He beat Cincinnati in his last outing, allowing one run and three hits in seven innings. Ross is 0-2 with a 9.53 ERA in four career appearances (two starts) against the Twins.

WALK-OFFS

1. Minnesota LHP Glen Perkins took over the American League lead with his 13th save by closing Tuesday’s victory.

2. Padres OF Carlos Quentin (groin) missed the opener and also could sit out Wednesday.

3. Mauer is just 4-for-33 in his career against the Padres after going 1-for-4 in the opener.

PREDICTION: Twins 6, Padres 4