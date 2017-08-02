Santana, Sano power Twins past Padres

SAN DIEGO -- Ervin Santana pitched his major league-high fifth complete game this season and had two RBIs as the Minnesota Twins snapped their three-game losing streak with a 5-2 victory over the San Diego Padres on Wednesday afternoon.

Miguel Sano added his 25th home run as Minnesota completed a 2-6 road trip by winning for only the second time in nine games.

Joe Mauer reached base three times and had two hits to tie Tony Oliva for No. 3 on the Twins' all-time list at 1,917.

Santana (12-7) surrendered two runs, four hits and a walk in his 21st career complete game. The right-handed All-Star struck out a season-high nine in winning for the second time in his last five starts.

He raised his record against the Padres to 3-0 in five career starts as he rebounded from giving up nine runs in his previous two outings.

Luis Perdomo (5-6) lasted six innings and was charged with five runs on seven hits. He walked two (one intentional) and had four strikeouts as he was denied his bid to win his fifth game in seven starts.

The Padres let a chance slip by in the sixth inning with two runners on with two outs. But Santana wiggled from the jam by getting Yangervis Solarte to fly out to right.

Perdomo made a mistake to Sano on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth, and the price was a 434-foot solo home run. Sano's long fly pushed the Twins ahead 5-2 and marked the first time they had scored past the fifth inning in seven games.

Jose Pirela redirected Santana's 93 mph fastball in the fourth inning for a two-run blast. Pirela's fifth homer on the year pulled the Padres to within 4-2. Cory Spangenberg reached on a single before Pirela's shot.

The Twins wasted little time getting after Perdomo, ambushing him for four runs in the second inning.

The first two RBIs came from an unlikely source as Santana squirted a single down the right-field line to chase in Sano and Jorge Polanco. It was his second hit of the season.

Sano opened the frame with a single and Polanco, who entered the game in a 1-for-34 skid, had doubled.

The final two runs came on Eduardo Escobar's single, scoring Jason Castro and Santana.

NOTES: Twins 1B Joe Mauer batted first for the third time this year, going 2-for-2. ... Minnesota 2B Brian Dozier had the day off, giving way to Eduardo Escobar. ... Padres SS Dusty Coleman spelled Yangervis Solarte, with Solarte moving to second base. ... LHP Brad Hand has saves in five consecutive games, tying for the second-longest in the majors.