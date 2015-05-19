Preview: Twins at Pirates

The Pittsburgh Pirates are hoping a return home can get the team pointing up on its recent roller-coaster ride. The Pirates will try to put tog-ether back-to-back wins when they host the Minnesota Twins in the opener of an interleague series on Tuesday.

Pittsburgh followed up a stretch of eight losses in 10 games with a four-game winning streak and then dropped four in a row before avoiding a sweep at Chicago with a 3-0 win over the Cubs on Sunday. The victory marked the fourth time in five games that the offense totaled three or fewer runs, but Starling Marte continued his strong play with his fourth extra-base hit in as many games. The Twins are beginning a five-game road trip while trying to turn their fortunes around away from home. Minnesota took two of three from Tampa Bay over the weekend to improve to 14-6 at home but is just 7-11 on the road.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Twins RH Ricky Nolasco (3-1, 6.38 ERA) vs. Pirates LH Francisco Liriano (1-3, 2.96)

Nolasco turned in his best effort of the season at Detroit on Tuesday, surrendering two unearned runs on four hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings to earn a win. The veteran matched his previous season total with seven strikeouts in that outing. Nolasco is 5-4 with a 2.48 ERA in 11 career games – nine starts – against Pittsburgh.

Liriano has dropped two straight decisions and fell at Philadelphia on Wednesday despite allowing three runs in seven innings. The Dominican Republic native has notched 50 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings but has issued 19 walks. Liriano, who began his career with Minnesota, is making his third start against his former team after allowing a total of four runs in 13 innings over the first two.

WALK-OFFS

1. Twins INF Eduardo Nunez is expected to be activated from the 15-day DL on Tuesday.

2. Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli has recorded multiple hits in four of his last seven starts.

3. Minnesota 1B Joe Mauer has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games.

PREDICTION: Pirates 5, Twins 2