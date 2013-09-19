LHP Scott Diamond started for the Twins on Wednesday afternoon in a series finale against the White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field and earned his first win since June 20 at Target Field -- also against Chicago. Diamond has now beaten the White Sox three times this season, with this being his first victory since spending a month at Triple-A Rochester in August. He also had a bone chip removed from his elbow last December, which he’s battled back from all season. “I think just going down to Rochester was kind of that reset for me,” Diamond said. “I feel like I‘m building off that a little bit. Personally it hasn’t been that long, but up here it’s been awhile. But I‘m hoping to finish out the season strong and I hope it means that even with the setback in December last year, it just means I‘m holding strong and fighting to the end. I‘m pretty happy with it.”

2B Brian Dozier continued to hit well against left-handed pitching by rapping an RBI single that turned out to plate the eventual-game-deciding margin in the Twins’ 4-3 victory on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Dozier, who went 1-for-3, got the hit against LHP John Danks in the top of the second inning. Danks didn’t allow another hit in his seven-inning outing. Dozier is hitting .333 (41-for-123) off left-handers this season.

RHP Kevin Correia is scheduled to start for the Twins on Thursday against the Oakland A’s at O.co Coliseum, matched up against RHP Dan Straily. It will be the seventh outing of Correia’s career against the A‘s, after making three starts and three relief appearances. Correia has a mark of 1-1 with a 3.10 ERA in those games, including a 1-1 mark with a 3.71 ERA in the three starts.

C/OF/DH Ryan Doumit went 1-for-4 with a double in the Twins’ 4-3 victory against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon in a series finale at U.S. Cellular Field. Doumit came into the day hitting .364 (8-for-22) in his last six games. He was 4-for-8 with two doubles in this series.

OF Clete Thomas went 0-for-3 in the Twins’ 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox Wednesday at U.S. Cellular Field, extending his hitless skid to 17 straight at-bats. Thomas hasn’t gotten a hit since Sept. 2 in Houston.

RHP Jared Burton made his 70th appearance of the season for the Twins in a 4-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday afternoon at U.S. Cellular Field -- a career high in that category. Burton had also thrown a career-high 64 innings prior to throwing a scoreless inning in the win. Since the start of 2012, the Twins are 28 games above .500 (81-53) when Burton makes an appearance.