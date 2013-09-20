RF Oswaldo Arcia went 2-for-5 with his 13th home run of the season and scored two runs Thursday night in an 8-6 loss to Oakland. Arcia is tied for first among American League rookies with 31 extra-base hits.

RHP Cole De Vries will make his first start of the season Sunday in the series finale against Oakland. De Vries’ season has been derailed by a strained right forearm that landed him on the disabled list on April 7. He was activated on May 18 but optioned to Triple-A Rochester. The Twins recalled him on Sept. 9, and he has gone 0-0 with a 7.88 ERA in two relief appearances. Last year as a rookie, he went 5-5 with a 4.11 ERA. “It will be nice to see Cole get out there and take the mound again,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He pitched pretty well for us last year. Pitched some big games for us last year against some big teams. So it will be interesting to see how he does, goes out there as a starter and gets through this thing.” Cole got the nod over RHP Liam Hendriks, who allowed seven runs on five hits Monday night in his start against the White Sox, recording just two outs.

LHP Andrew Albers will make his ninth career start, all coming this season, Friday night in the second game of a four-game series at Oakland. In his previous start, Albers (2-3) allowed four runs on six hits over four innings and took the loss against Tampa Bay. Albers was called up from Triple-A Rochester on Aug. 3. In 22 starts for Rochester, he went 11-5 with a 2.86 ERA. Since being called up, Albers is 2-3 with a 3.81 ERA over 49 2/3 innings, with 21 strikeouts and four walks.

C Joe Mauer (concussion), who has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20, did not make the trip to Oakland with his teammates but worked out Thursday at Target Field after spending three days at home. “Mauer had a decent day at our stadium today and went through some cardio work,” general manager Terry Ryan said before Thursday night’s series opener at Oakland. “There’s some positive news on that. Slowly but surely he’s getting better, and today was one of the better days. He’ll be back at the stadium tomorrow. I‘m holding out hope that we ultimately can get him back on the field, so we’re working toward that.”

3B Trevor Plouffe left the game Thursday night at Oakland after the top of the eighth inning with a sore left wrist. Manager Ron Gardenhire said Plouffe would be re-evaluated Friday to see whether he could return to the lineup. Plouffe went 0-for-5 in an 8-6 loss to the A’s on Thursday.