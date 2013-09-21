LHP Pedro Hernandez will make his 11th start of the season Saturday afternoon in the third game of a four-game series at Oakland. This will be his fourth start since being recalled Aug. 30 from Double-A New Britain and his first career start against the Athletics. In his three starts since being recalled, Hernandez is 0-0 with a 4.60 ERA over 15 2/3 innings. He’s struck out eight, walked five and allowed three home runs during that span.

LHP Andrew Albers allowed eight runs and eight hits over 4 1/3 innings, but only three of those runs were earned Friday night in an 11-0 loss to Oakland. Albers struck out one, walked one and gave up one home run, a solo shot to OF Yoenis Cespedes, leading off the second inning. Albers fell to 2-4 overall and lost his fourth straight game.

RHP Dallas Gallant, who is on the roster at Class A Cedar Rapids, was suspended 50 games for testing positive for an amphetamine. Gallant, 24, went a combined 3-1 with a 5.47 ERA over 22 appearances at Cedar Rapids and rookie-level Elizabethton. He struck out 36 in 26 1/3 innings. The Twins chose Gallant in the 23rd round of the 2010 draft. He’s 6-1 with a 3.49 ERA for his minor league career. “He made a mistake and now he’s going to have to pay for it,” Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. “It’s too bad. I hate to see that happen. It takes away valuable time for anybody when you lose 50 games in a season. That’s quite a bit. ... He’s got good stuff. He’s got a nice arm. This will be a setback for him. Unfortunately you have to learn these lessons the hard way. He just made a bad decision.”

C Joe Mauer (concussion) had another good day of cardio work at Target Field as he continued his recovery, but he has yet to resume baseball activities, Twins general manager Terry Ryan said. Mauer has been on the disabled list since Aug. 20, and Ryan said he doesn’t know if he’ll be activated this season, which ends Sept. 29. ”We’re running out of days,“ Ryan said. If we come to the point where we just run out of calendar, then so be it. We have to make sure he’s 100 percent.”

LF Josh Willingham went 2-for-3 with a double Friday night in an 11-0 loss to the Oakland A‘s, his former team. Willingham is batting .396 (19-for-48) with three doubles and seven home runs in 14 career games against the A‘s. It’s his highest career batting average against any team.

3B Trevor Plouffe (strained left wrist) was out of the lineup Friday night. He left Thursday night’s game after striking out in the top of the eighth and feeling some pain in his wrist, which he said has been nagging him off and on since June. Plouffe said he felt healthy enough to play, but Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said he wanted to give him some rest. Plouffe also took a nasty face-first spill during the game while chasing a foul ball and tripping over the A’s bullpen mound down the left-field line. “I hit it at full speed,” Plouffe said. “A pretty good collision. I just got a few scrapes. It could have been a lot worse.” Gardenhire said he hadn’t heard about Plouffe’s sore wrist until Thursday night in the eighth inning. “If you’re suggesting he’s been hurt for a while and been swinging like this, I suggest that he hurts his wrist all the time because he’s been swinging better now than ever,” Gardenhire said.