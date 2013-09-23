LF Oswaldo Arcia recorded a career-high six RBIs, including a three-run homer off Sonny Gray in the third inning on Sunday. Arcia’s six RBIs tied the Twins rookie record set by Tony Oliva on May 7, 1964. Arcia leads AL rookies with 14 homers and 33 extra-base hits.

RHP Cole De Vries, working the day after the death of his beloved grandfather Leonard De Vries, allowed four hits, three walks and six runs in two innings at Oakland and he took the loss in his first start since Sept. 8, 2012. De Vries was a September call-up. In five innings against Oakland this year, he has allowed nine earned runs.

C Joe Mauer (concussion) had a full workout at Target Field and he has been symptom free for several days. There remains a chance that Mauer, out since Aug. 20, will participate in one of the Twins’ final games this season.

RHP Mike Pelfrey, who starts Monday against Detroit, is 2-3 with a 5.20 ERA vs. the Tigers this season. Pelfrey has 22 strikeouts over his past four starts, a total of 20 1/3 innings.

RHP Josh Roenicke allowed three hits, two walks and two runs at Oakland on Sunday. In two outings vs. the A’s this season, Roenicke gave up seven hits, two walks and six runs in 1 2/3 innings.