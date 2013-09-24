CF Alex Presley (2-for-6) had multiple hits for his second consecutive game. He extended his current hit streak to four games. He now has a hit in 16 of his 22 games as a member of the Twins.

LHP Scott Diamond went 6 1/3 innings against the White Sox on Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits and two walks. It was his first quality start with the Twins since July 26 and his first win since June 20, also against Chicago. Diamond was recalled in September and needs another good outing to finish strong for the season. He has pitched 51 innings against the Tigers with a 2-3 record, 3.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts.

3B Eduardo Escobar (2-for-4) drove in the Twins’ first run of the game with an RBI double in the eighth inning. It was his first RBI since a solo home run on June 20 vs. the Chicago White Sox. The 10 RBIs this season are a career high.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was scratched before the game against the Tigers. He was originally inserted into the lineup but he bruised his knee during pre-game warmups. Oswaldo was coming off one of his best games of the season, hitting his 14th home run and collecting six RBIs in the game to tie Tony Olivia for the single-game rookie record set in 1964.

2B Brian Dozier (2-for-6) hit his 18th home run of the season to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth inning. He later scored the winning run in the 11th inning on a Josmil Pinto single. With the RBI, he passes Bernie Allen (64 in 1962) for sole possession of second on the Twins’ all-time RBI list by a second baseman. His 18 home runs are second most among AL second baseman behind only Robinson Cano (27). The 18 homers are now tied for fourth most among MLB second basemen.

PH Ryan Doumit (1-for-1) collected his first pinch-hit of the season, snapping an 0-for-11 as a pinch-hitter in 2013. It was a double to the right-field corner that knocked in a run. His previous pinch-hit came on April 25, 2012 vs. Boston.

C Joe Mauer was shut down for the final week of the season with lingering concussion symptoms. He has been out of the lineup since Aug. 20 and will miss the final 39 games of the season. “With the calendar and the schedule and so forth about to run out, it’s unrealistic for us to think we’re going to get him on the field this year,” general manager Terry Ryan told Fox Sports North. “Ultimately, we’re going to work toward the 2014 season.”

C Josmil Pinto (2-for-6) drove in the winning run on a single to right field in the 11th inning, scoring Brian Dozier from second base. It was his first career walk-off hit and his 10th career RBI. He extended his current hit streak to five games with a single in the second inning. The five-game streak ties his career long, the other being the first five games of his MLB career Sept. 1-7. Pinto is hitting .355 (22-for-62) this season with a hit in 13 of his 17 games played.

RHP Mike Pelfrey allowed one run on six hits and three walks while striking out five in six innings. He has tossed six innings and allowed one run or less in three of his last six starts. He was not supported with any runs in the start and has now been given just five runs of support in his last six starts (31.1 innings pitched). In two starts at Target Field against the Tigers this season, he has an ERA of 0.79 (11.1 IP, 1 ER).