LHP Scott Diamond allowed four runs on nine hits and one walk while striking out three in 6 1/3 innings. He gave up three homers in the fourth inning, including back-to-back solo homers by FH Victor Martinez and 2B Omar Infante. Diamond is the first Twin since Brian Duensing to allow three homers in an inning since July 15, 2012 vs. Oakland (second inning).

RHP Kevin Correia issued a season-high-tying five walks his last time out and is 1-2 with a 3.19 ERA over his past five starts. The veteran right-hander is seeking his 10th win, which would mark his fifth straight season with double-digit victories. Correia is 1-2 with a 3.06 ERA versus Detroit and has struck out 13 Tigers in 32 1/3 innings pitched against them.

RF Ryan Doumit (2-for-3) slugged his 14th home run of the season with a solo shot in the seventh inning. It was his first home run since Sept. 15 vs. Tampa Bay. It was also his 99th career home run and his 81st career home run as a left-handed hitter. Tuesday marked his 27th multi-hit game of the season.

3B Trevor Plouffe (2-for-4) collected his 25th multi-hit game of the season. He was in a 1-for-his-last-17 hitting streak over his previous five games. Plouffe is hitting .265 (60-for-226) compared to .233 (54-for-232) on the road this season.

1B Chris Parmelee (3-for-4) tied his season high for hits in a game with three. One of his hits, a double to right, came only a few feet from leaving the park. He has two three-hit games in his last six games, since Sept. 19 at Oakland.