SS Pedro Florimon (1-for-3) assisted in two double plays Wednesday, giving him 101 this season, which are second most among MLB shortstops behind Baltimore’s J.J. Hardy (107). Florimon assisted in 14 double plays this season against the Tigers in 18 games played. He also stole his team-high 15th base in the fifth inning -- passing Brian Dozier, who had tied him at 14 earlier in the game.

OF Oswaldo Arcia had an MRI on his bruised right knee Wednesday.Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said it was a precaution. The MRI results showed no structural damage. He is listed as day-to-day.

LHP Andrew Albers exited his last outing against the A’s after 4 2/3 innings work trailing 7-0 despite having yielded just three earned runs. He lost four straight games and pitched two consecutive games lasting fewer than five innings. Albers strong start has been marred by his recent performance. Albers has a 1-0 record with a 0.00 ERA against the Indians. He shut out Cleveland in his second major league start, striking out two Indians in nine innings pitched.

RHP Kevin Correia made his final start of the 2013 season tonight, finishing with a record of 9-13, 4.18 ERA, 45 walks and 101 strikeouts. The 185 1/3 innings are the most since he tossed 198 innings with the Padres in 2009. The 101 strikeouts are the most since he had 115 in 2010 with the Padres. With the loss, he failed to win 10 games this season for the first time since 2008. Wednesday was his 17th quality start of the season after he allowed just one run in seven innings. The 17 quality outings are the second-most of his career (22 in 2009).

DH Ryan Doumit (0-for-2) earned two walks Wednesday against Detroit pitching. He has reached base safely in 10 straight games against the Tigers this season. Doumit, who homered Tuesday against the Tigers, needs just one more home run to become the eighth active catcher to reach the 100-homer plateau.

1B Chris Parmelee (1-for-4) has a hit in 10 of his last 12 games at Target Field. He is batting .310 (13-for-42) in those 12 games. He has hit .286 (16-for-56) with one home run and five RBIs in 15 games against Detroit this season.