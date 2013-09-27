CF Alex Presley (2-for-4) tripled in his last at-bat Thursday, his second triple of the year and first since becoming a Twin. He has 15 career triples. Presley has at least one hit in 17 of his 25 games with the Twins.

OF Oswaldo Arcia went 0-for-1 in a pinch-hit appearance Thursday -- his first action since suffering a bruised right knee in pregame warmups on Monday. An MRI on Wednesday showed no structural damage.

LHP Pedro Hernandez faces the Indians on Friday. He lasted just two innings against the A’s on Sept. 21, giving up six runs on eight hits and a walk. Hernandez was recalled from the minors on Sept. 3 and has been getting a look as a rotation candidate -- but he has a 7.13 ERA in four starts. Hernandez is 1-0 with a 6.10 ERA against Cleveland.

1B Chris Colabello (1-for-3) collected his first hit since Sept. 18 at Chicago. He has two hits in his last 21 at-bats at Target Field. He also has four walks in his last six games.

LHP Andrew Albers allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two in 5 2/3 innings. It was his final start of the season, and he finished with a record of 2-5, a 4.05 ERA (60.0 IP, 27 ER), six homers allowed, seven walks and 25 strikeouts.

RF Ryan Doumit (3-for-5) collected his 28th multi-hit game of the season and his ninth game with three hits. He is hitting .296 (34-for-115) as an outfielder compared to .252 (41-for-163) as a catcher and .224 (41-for-183) as a designated hitter.

C Josmil Pinto (2-for-4) hit his fourth home run of the season to put the Twins within one run, 6-5, in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Pinto has four homers in 80 career plate appearances and has a hit in 14 of his 20 games since his debut Sept. 1.