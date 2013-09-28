SS Pedro Florimon (1-for-4) hit his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Corey Kluber. All nine home runs have come from the left side of the plate. His nine home runs this season are the most by a Twins everyday shortstop since Cristian Guzman in 2002 (9).

RHP Liam Hendriks pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out eight Indian hitters. The eight strikeouts are the most by a Twins pitcher this season and most since Samuel Deduno struck out nine Aug. 29, 2012 against Seattle. His 99 pitches are the seventh most in club history for a single relief appearance, most since Hendriks himself did it Sept. 21 at Oakland. “He did a really nice job,” Twins manager Ron Gardenhire said of Hendriks. “You look at his numbers; he threw the ball great. He gave us a great effort tonight.”

RHP Cole De Vries made his first start of the season on Sept. 22 against the A‘s, and it wasn’t pretty. He lasted only two innings, surrendering six runs on four hits and three walks. De Vries was supposed to make the Opening Day roster for the Twins, but a forearm injury and extended minor league stint delayed his arrival until September. De Vries is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA against the Indians. He struck out two Cleveland batters in six innings pitched.

LHP Pedro Hernandez allowed six runs on seven hits with one walk and one strikeout in a career-low 1.2 innings pitched. It was his final start of the season, finishing with a record of 3-3, 6.83 ERA (56.2 IP, 43 ER) with 10 home runs, 23 walks and 29 strikeouts. Hernandez’s previous outing only lasted two innings.

RF Ryan Doumit (2-for-5) collected his 29th multi-hit game of the season. This season, he is hitting .300 (36-for-120) as an outfielder compared to .252 (41-for-163) as a catcher and .224 (41-for-183) as a designated hitter.

C Josmil Pinto (1-for-1) was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning. After the inning ended, he left the game and had precautionary X-rays on his right hand. The X-rays came back negative and he is listed day-to-day.

3B Trevor Plouffe (3-for-3) recorded his fifth three-hit game of the season. He has a hit in 26 of his last 37 games, hitting .315 (45-for-143) in those 37. He is hitting .308 (20-for-65) with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs in 17 games against the Indians this season.