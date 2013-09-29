SS Pedro Florimon hit his ninth home run of the season on Friday night. Since 2000, the only Twins shortstop with that many home runs in a season is Cristian Guzman, who swatted nine in 2002 and 10 in 2001. One more home run in the regular-season finale on Sunday would make Florimon one of seven American League shortstops with double-digit homers.

LHP Scott Diamond is the scheduled starter against the Indians on Sunday in the final game of the season for the Twins. He will be facing the Indians for the seventh time in his career. He is 3-2 with a 3.20 ERA in six starts against Cleveland.

3B Trevor Plouffe is batting .343 (34-for-96) in 26 games this month. His 34 hits in September are the sixth most in the American League and the highest total for a month in his career, surpassing his 32 hits in June 2012. Plouffe has more carer hits (40) and RBIs (21) against the Indians than any other team.