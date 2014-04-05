2B Brian Dozier had gotten off to a dreadful start this season, but he made the most of his start at second base vs. Cleveland on Friday. Dozier had three of the Twins’ nine hits in their 7-2 loss to the Indians. Prior to those hits, Dozier had gone hitless in his first 14 at-bats of the season.

OF/INF Chris Colabello continued his hot hitting Friday, belting a solo home run in the first inning of the Twins’ 7-2 loss to Cleveland. In the last two games, Colabello has seven RBIs, and he is hitting .429 (6-for-14) with three doubles and a home run, which should continue to get him playing time in the Twins’ struggling lineup.

3B Trevor Plouffe doubled in four at-bats Friday against Cleveland. Plouffe’s career batting average at Progressive Field is .346 (27-for-78) with eight doubles, six home runs and 13 RBIs. He has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games at Progressive Field.

RHP Mike Pelfrey was untouchable for the first five innings Friday, but he never got through the sixth inning in taking the loss in the Twins’ 7-2 loss to Cleveland. Pelfrey retired the first 12 batters he faced in the game, and only allowed one hit in five scoreless innings before giving up three walks and two home runs in the sixth. “That kind of ruins the whole day, no matter how the first four innings went. It was like a kick in the stomach for me,” said Pelfrey.